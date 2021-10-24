NACC, FSSB to host Mustang 5K next weekend

(WHNT) — Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) will kick off the Mustang 5K Run/Walk on October 30.

The run, presented in part by First Southern State Bank, will be held on the NACC campus and benefit the college’s scholarship programs.

The race begins at 8 a.m. in front of Tom Bevill Lyceum, and will include age categories for 12 & Under, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and 70 and Over. Awards will be given for the top three finishers in each category.

Pre-registration costs $25 with day-of registration set at $30, and $20 for students.

Participants are allowed to register online here .

