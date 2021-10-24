CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, AL

NACC, FSSB to host Mustang 5K next weekend

WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ELC5z_0cbHKK0L00

(WHNT) — Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) will kick off the Mustang 5K Run/Walk on October 30.

The run, presented in part by First Southern State Bank, will be held on the NACC campus and benefit the college’s scholarship programs.

Jackson County selected as one of 2022 ‘RiverTowns’

The race begins at 8 a.m. in front of Tom Bevill Lyceum, and will include age categories for 12 & Under, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and 70 and Over. Awards will be given for the top three finishers in each category.

Pre-registration costs $25 with day-of registration set at $30, and $20 for students.

Participants are allowed to register online here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
County
Jackson County, AL
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Mustang#Fssb#First Southern State Bank#Rivertowns#12 Under#Whnt Com
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
496K+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy