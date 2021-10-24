What to Watch on TV: Insecure, Legends of Tomorrow, Colin in Black and White

Forget trying to throw together a last-minute costume and spend Halloween weekend on the couch where you belong. Aside from Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, the best shows and movies this weekend are seriously light on horror — there's even a zombie movie spin-off without any zombies. But there's still plenty to keep you busy while you wait for trick-or-treaters, including a pair of sports dramas: Colin in Black and White on Netflix and Swagger on Apple TV+. (We'd give the win to Colin in Black and White, but the streaming world is big enough for both of them.) The weekend wraps up on Halloween night with the Season 13 premiere of Doctor Who. After that, you can look forward to the Black Western The Harder They Fall, which is not a scary movie, but it is scary how good the cast is.

