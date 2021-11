Borussia Dortmund will be without several key players including Erling Haaland as they go up against Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga this weekend. Borussia Dortmund will be aiming to get back on track this weekend but face a tricky away game against Arminia Bielefeld. The Black and Yellows were handed a 4-0 drubbing by Ajax in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. And Marco Rose will be hoping that his team can get back to winning ways this weekend.

UEFA ・ 11 DAYS AGO