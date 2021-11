On Sunday, we got to see Shane Waldron lead a Russell Wilson-less offense wire-to-wire, and the results were... mixed. To say the best. The Seahawks dropped their second overtime game this season, which hasn’t happened for a while. And for a team that has consistently made its mark by winning close games and orchestrating fourth quarter comebacks in the face of certain defeat, this once sterling squad may have lost a bit of its luster. But this isn’t the first time that they’ve had their backs up against the proverbial wall, so to speak.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO