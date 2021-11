The Boston Celtics season opener Wednesday provides a clean state. … Both for the team and the fans that want to try to make money off them. Boston’s chances to get out of the Eastern Conference are slim, with the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets projected to be the teams to beat on that side of the bracket. And even with all their Ben Simmons drama and dysfunction, oddsmakers think the Philadelphia 76ers will have a better season, too.

