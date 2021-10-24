CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MJF opens up on his future

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
 9 days ago
Appearing on the show Rasslin 'with Brandon Walker, MJF talked about various things that are part of his career at AEW, with the boy being considered one of the four pillars of the company along with Jungle boy, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara. Among these things, he also wanted...

MJF Gives His Thoughts On Roman Reigns As A Performer

During an appearance on the Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker podcast, AEW star MJF commented on Roman Reigns and Reigns not considering AEW to be competition:. “Roman Reigns lost in the key demographic to Ruby Soho, and Ruby Soho sucks so I don’t know what to tell you. Don’t get me wrong, that’s not me shitting on Roman Reigns. I think Roman Reigns is a hell of a performer, he really is. I think he’s absolutely incredible. Am I better than him on the mic and in the ring? Sure, but I’m not gonna go out of my way and talk shit about him because I respect him. I respect what he does. I respect the hard work that goes into putting out that product that is WWE. Again, someday I might work there. I’m also sure if he sees this, he’ll pretend he doesn’t know who I am because that’s what they do over there. When in reality I know that they’re all watching our stuff. Again, I cannot stress this enough, a huge fan of Roman Reigns. I think he’s great. Would love to work with him one day.”
MJF Is Keeping His Options Open For When His Contract Expires, Talks AEW & WWE’s Ratings Battle

MJF doesn’t want to say too much at bout the AEW and WWE ratings battle because he’s keeping his options open, but he shared a few thoughts recently anyway. The AEW heel was on Rasslin’ With Brandon Walker recently and talked about his future beyond his current contract, last Friday’s much-discussed AEW and WWE head-to-head ratings and more. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:
MJF Makes Bold Statement On His Status In Pro Wrestling

AEW’s MJF took to Twitter this week and made a bold statement on his status in the pro wrestling business. MJF is known to troll fans and wrestlers on social media, but he’s adamant that he is one of the top stars in the sport, with only two years on TV with AEW. He reminded everyone of this with a recent tweet.
