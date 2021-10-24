MJF opens up on his future

During an appearance on the Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker podcast, AEW star MJF commented on Roman Reigns and Reigns not considering AEW to be competition:. “Roman Reigns lost in the key demographic to Ruby Soho, and Ruby Soho sucks so I don’t know what to tell you. Don’t get me wrong, that’s not me shitting on Roman Reigns. I think Roman Reigns is a hell of a performer, he really is. I think he’s absolutely incredible. Am I better than him on the mic and in the ring? Sure, but I’m not gonna go out of my way and talk shit about him because I respect him. I respect what he does. I respect the hard work that goes into putting out that product that is WWE. Again, someday I might work there. I’m also sure if he sees this, he’ll pretend he doesn’t know who I am because that’s what they do over there. When in reality I know that they’re all watching our stuff. Again, I cannot stress this enough, a huge fan of Roman Reigns. I think he’s great. Would love to work with him one day.”

