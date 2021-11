Mattingly’s Pumpkin Patch north of Toledo has been in operation for four years. Owner Devin Mattingly said the patch has grown each year with 75 varieties of pumpkins, gourds and squash now for sale. The Mattinglys opened their farm for fall pumpkin sales on Sept. 12 and reported traffic has been steady and harvest has been good despite the late summer dry spell. This year the Mattinglys planted five acres to supply the pumpkin patch with pollination help coming from two bee hives they also keep. They plan to stay open through the Halloween holiday.

TOLEDO, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO