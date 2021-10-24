CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Hochul provides October 24 COVID update

By Delaney Keppner
 9 days ago

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“New Yorkers are resilient, they are thoughtful, and throughout the pandemic, they have proven they will do what is necessary to keep their communities safe,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is the best asset we have in protecting ourselves from COVID-19. Getting the vaccine is free, it’s effective, and there are doses readily available all throughout the state.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 162,737
  • Total Positive – 2,861
  • Percent Positive – 1.76%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.12%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,007 (-41)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 251
  • Patients in ICU – 453 (-8)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 245 (-5)
  • Total Discharges – 206,835 (+265)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 32
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,348
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,617
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 26,637,790
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 50,355
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 363,041
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 83.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 76.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 78.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 70.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 64.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 73.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.1%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, October 21, 2021 Friday, October 22, 2021 Saturday, October 23, 2021
Capital Region 3.66% 3.62% 3.64%
Central New York 4.80% 4.27% 4.35%
Finger Lakes 4.59% 4.61% 4.51%
Long Island 2.34% 2.23% 2.18%
Mid-Hudson 2.02% 1.93% 1.95%
Mohawk Valley 4.42% 4.10% 4.02%
New York City 1.10% 1.07% 1.06%
North Country 5.57% 5.20% 4.88%
Southern Tier 3.33% 3.22% 3.08%
Western New York 4.60% 4.57% 4.46%
Statewide 2.20% 2.15% 2.12%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, October 21, 2021 Friday, October 22, 2021 Saturday, October 23, 2021
Bronx 0.96% 0.92% 0.93%
Kings 1.38% 1.34% 1.36%
New York 0.75% 0.71% 0.69%
Queens 1.05% 1.05% 1.01%
Richmond 1.59% 1.53% 1.50%

Saturday, 2,861 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,510,690. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive
Albany 31,074 54
Allegany 4,682 21
Broome 24,729 72
Cattaraugus 7,830 13
Cayuga 8,722 20
Chautauqua 12,526 26
Chemung 11,046 25
Chenango 4,733 18
Clinton 6,807 20
Columbia 5,043 6
Cortland 5,401 21
Delaware 3,591 6
Dutchess 35,776 36
Erie 107,130 171
Essex 2,362 15
Franklin 4,352 24
Fulton 6,432 20
Genesee 7,098 16
Greene 4,420 10
Hamilton 439 0
Herkimer 6,875 14
Jefferson 9,003 20
Lewis 3,649 13
Livingston 5,800 20
Madison 6,266 15
Monroe 84,941 157
Montgomery 6,036 14
Nassau 214,930 158
Niagara 24,203 33
NYC 1,093,057 709
Oneida 28,870 48
Onondaga 52,461 106
Ontario 9,436 13
Orange 57,778 66
Orleans 4,401 17
Oswego 11,817 53
Otsego 4,617 11
Putnam 12,541 12
Rensselaer 14,947 45
Rockland 53,278 45
Saratoga 20,485 61
Schenectady 16,899 23
Schoharie 2,328 6
Schuyler 1,554 8
Seneca 2,761 4
St. Lawrence 10,701 37
Steuben 10,273 28
Suffolk 240,469 280
Sullivan 8,526 15
Tioga 5,186 24
Tompkins 6,574 25
Ulster 17,349 22
Warren 5,571 29
Washington 4,684 17
Wayne 8,278 27
Westchester 143,852 76
Wyoming 4,428 10
Yates 1,673 6

Saturday, 32 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 45,348. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths
Bronx 2
Broome 1
Cattaraugus 2
Chemung 1
Dutchess 1
Erie 3
Jefferson 2
Kings 2
Nassau 1
Oneida 1
Orange 1
Orleans 1
Queens 3
Rensselaer 1
Richmond 1
Saratoga 2
Schoharie 1
St. Lawrence 1
Suffolk 2
Wayne 1
Westchester 2
Saturday, 11,678 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 14,198 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region 761,920 353
Central New York 593,305 253
Finger Lakes 775,170 419
Long Island 1,922,172 955
Mid-Hudson 1,487,785 692
Mohawk Valley 297,965 158
New York City 6,855,691 8,057
North Country 276,237 122
Southern Tier 396,493 215
Western New York 851,567 454
Statewide 14,218,305 11,678

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region 701,804 362
Central New York 552,026 232
Finger Lakes 723,956 326
Long Island 1,717,535 1,263
Mid-Hudson 1,326,170 816
Mohawk Valley 276,873 155
New York City 6,142,628 10,317
North Country 250,721 87
Southern Tier 367,257 166
Western New York 784,466 474
Statewide 12,843,436 14,198

