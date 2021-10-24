CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm Springs, GA

Nurse, mother survives murderous wrath of estranged husband

By Teresa Whitaker
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17rsRc_0cbHI1OD00

Warm Springs, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Sarah Holiday’s abuse at the hands of her husband ended when she pointed a gun at him and fired twice.

The date was January 7, 1995. Sarah, estranged from her husband, Darryl Prather, was preparing to drive from her parents’ home in Warm Springs, Georgia to Columbus. She felt her sons, ages 8 and 3, deserved  an outing at Chuck E. Cheese. They never made it. The boys’ father, under a protective order, showed up demanding to spend time with his sons. Unbeknownst to Sarah, Darryl had brought a gun with him and would take Sarah on a harrowing ride that would lead to rape and ultimately his demise. Sarah’s father would not survive his son-in-law’s wrath that day either.

Sarah says the abuse began a year and a half into her marriage.

‘Very gruesome’: Tennessee hunter found shot multiple times on his rental property

“He began to yell and then it escalated, and then he slapped me. He slapped me. It was just like, I was just stunned.”

She would leave her Manchester, Georgia home for two to three weeks at a time, she and her boys, and seek refuge at her parents’ home in Warm Springs. She called these trips “cooling off periods” for Darryl.

During the fourth cooling off period, Sarah decided she would not return to her husband. She filed for divorce and obtained a protective order. The longer she stayed away, the angrier her husband became.

“Then seven weeks, eight weeks, as the time increased, he really began to become unhinged.”

His anger exploded that day into an act of violence against Sarah’s father, Frank Bussey, Jr. Darryl shot him in the chest, twice, killing him in front of Sarah, her sons, and her mother.

Bussey’s last words to his daughter, Sarah were “Run, baby run.”  She took off. Darryl pursued her, shooting her three times. When she fell, he dragged her to her car, drove her to Pine Mountain, and threatened to drive the car over the bluff, until she said she’d come back to him. He then drove her to their home in Manchester where he raped her. He left the room, but left the gun on the bed. His reign of terror ended in that bedroom when Sarah says he came back and lunged at her.

Sarah has become a staunch advocate for victims of domestic violence. Here’s what she wants those being abused to know: It’s not your fault. You have nothing to be ashamed of, so tell someone. You don’t deserve this kind of treatment.

Her father’s last words, “Run Baby Run” she used as the title for her first book that details her life of abuse and the tragic explosion that took two lives on January 7th, 1995.

If you or someone you love is being abused, in the Chattahoochee Valley area, on both sides of the river, you can call Hope Harbor at 706-324-3850. To learn about the services they offer, click here .

Man dies after falling from Biloxi Hard Rock Casino parking garage

1 in 7 men, and 1 in 4 women are victims of domestic violence. Outside of metro Atlanta, Columbus has more domestic homicide deaths than any other place in Georgia.

SIGNS OF ABUSE

(Source: Hope Harbor)

  1. Too much too soon: Abusers can be charming but also attempt to move the relationship forward too fast.
  2. Avoiding Responsibility: Perpetrators of domestic violence may blame others for their abusive behavior instead of taking responsibility.
  3. Isolation: Abusers seek power and control over their partners. This tends to result in pulling their partner away from family and friends.
  4. Controlling Behavior: Perpetrators of abuse may question your whereabouts, disapprove of anything that limits their ability to maintain control over their partner.
  5. Financial Abuse: Perpetrators may attempt to control the funds of their partner or even coerce them into taking on additional financial responsibilities.
  6. Negative Impact on Work: Abusers may show up unannounced to their partner’s workplace, causing a scene or excessively calling their place of work.
10-digit dialing for people with 251 area codes begins Oct. 24

The book “Run Baby Run” by Sarah Holiday can be purchased through Square at Sarah-Holiday.square.site. Sarah can be reached at Survivor4Life95@gmail.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Man arrested in connection to double homicide near Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia man is in jail in connection to a double murder that occurred just across the state line from Jackson County. Investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have named Kelly Kennedy the suspect in the death of an elderly couple. Deputies with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office in […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warm Springs, GA
City
Manchester, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
City
Pine Mountain, GA
Local
Georgia Society
City
Columbus, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
WKRG News 5

McDonald’s arson suspect arrested in Mobile

UPDATE (3:48 p.m.): Mobile Police arrested a suspect they said is responsible for setting fires at Luckie’s Beauty Salon and a McDonald’s restaurant on Government Blvd. on Monday. Jaymar Pettis, 43, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of second degree arson and one count of third degree criminal trespassing, according to a […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Affidavit identifies victim shot and killed over 10 pounds of pot

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The victim in last Thursday night’s shooting in West El Paso was shot and killed over ten pounds of marijuana, according to an affidavit obtained by KTSM 9 News. The affidavit identifies 22-year-old Jacal Jacob Allen as the victim in the shooting that took place in the parking lot of […]
EL PASO, TX
WKRG News 5

Runaway pig apprehended by police in downtown Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police do not often chase pigs, much less in downtown Pensacola, but that’s exactly what they were doing just after 7 on Tuesday morning near Coyle and Jackson Streets. Police told WKRG News 5 there were no warrants on the pig, and that they did not know why he was […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

William R. Jackson appointed chief of operations for Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department announced Nov. 2 that Major William R. Jackson will serve as the chief of operations for the Mobile Police Department. Jackson was selected by the recently appointed Chief of Police Paul Prine.  Jackson is a native of Chickasaw, Ala. and decided to join the Mobile Police Department […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Violence Against Women#Wrath#Metro Atlanta#Nurse#Wrbl
WKRG News 5

Lyft driver shot multiple times after being kidnapped in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a Lyft driver was kidnapped and shot Tuesday afternoon. According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, Brandy Littrell picked up a man, who was identified as Dontarius McGee, at Spring Lake Apartments in Byram. She drove him to Advantage Apartments on McWillie Circle in Jackson. Hearn said […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WKRG News 5

Medical Moment: Lung Cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In this week’s Medical Moment, WKRG News 5 is talking about lung cancer — something that touches hundreds of thousands of families in the U.S. every year. Doctor Pranitha Prodduturvar, an oncologist at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute, joins WKRG to discuss the topic. Some of the questions asked were: We […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Spring Hill College lifts mask requirement for vaccinated

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Spring Hill College has updated the school’s COVID-19 protocols and has lifted the mask mandate for vaccinated staff and students. With COVID-19 cases decreasing in Mobile County and the surrounding counties, the college says starting on Monday, Nov. 1 masks will no longer need to be worn inside by vaccinated staff […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy