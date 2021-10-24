CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas drag race driver slams into spectators, killing 2 kids

By The Associated Press
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kerrville, Texas — A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event on an airport runway and slammed into a crowd of spectators, killing two children and injuring eight other people, authorities said. A 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy were killed in the crash Saturday afternoon at...

