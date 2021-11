China and Russia have urged the United Nations Security Council to lift sanctions on North Korea to “enhance the livelihood” of the civilian population.The draft proposal seeks to ease sanctions by removing a ban on Pyongyang’s exports of statues, seafood and textiles. It also proposes that the ban on North Koreans working abroad must be removed and inter-Korean rail and road cooperation projects should be exempt from sanctions.It seeks to acknowledge “the difficult situation of economy and livelihood of the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] in recent years, underscoring the necessity to respect the legitimate security concerns of the...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 14 HOURS AGO