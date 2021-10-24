CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Secrecy shrouds Afghan refugees sent by US to base in Kosovo

By Ben Fox, The Associated Press
Army Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is welcoming tens of thousands of Afghans airlifted out of Kabul but has disclosed little publicly about a small group who remain overseas: dozens who triggered potential security issues during security vetting and have been sent to an American base in the Balkan nation of...

www.armytimes.com

