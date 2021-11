According to new research released by Healthgrades, Stony Brook University Hospital (SBUH) has earned national recognition as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery™, one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Coronary Intervention™ for seven consecutive years, one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care™ for eight consecutive years and one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care™ for seven years in a row. Every year, Healthgrades — a leading online resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems — evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 31 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO