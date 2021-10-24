Review: Queensrÿche proves it is still in full force at Northern Quest

Enhypen, the youngest boy band of the Korean entertainment company HYBE, was created through a survival show, “I-Land.” The seven members released their first full length album, “Dimension: Dilemma,” which contains eight songs including an intro and interlude, leaving an open ending to the story told through the songs. The previous EP they released was the end of a series, and this is the beginning of the next.

