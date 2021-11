The Kentucky Wildcats have made the board in the first College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings of the season. Mark Stoops’ program checks in at No. 18 overall. Following a road loss in Starkville, the Wildcats took a fall and find themselves ranked behind both Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Why is that important? The Wildcats need to be ahead of all but a couple of SEC programs to make a New Year’s Six Bowl.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO