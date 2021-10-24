CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Homicide investigation underway after body found near White River

By Elena Stidham
 9 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after IMPD had found the body of an adult male near White River with undisclosed trauma Sunday morning. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Homicide detectives have began investigating the incident. The name of the victim will be released once proper next-of-kin notificaiton has been made. There is no other information at this time regarding exact manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Andrew McKalips at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at andrew.mckalips@indy.gov.

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.  You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.  Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards.

FOX59

Passenger dies after being ejected during crash on I-70 in Wayne County

UPDATE: The deceased was identified by authorities as Natasha D. Padrone, 21, of Las Vegas. Original story follows: ——————- WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. – A person died after being ejected from a vehicle during an interstate crash in Wayne County. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 3:10 p.m. Sunday to mile […]
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

CRIME MAPPING: Taking a look at homicide totals entering into November

INDIANAPOLIS — As Indianapolis enters into November, it is drawing closer to another deadliest year in its history. On Monday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released its monthly homicide data showing 34 people whose lives ended and their death ruled a homicide in October. Among those victims was 50-year-old Brian Hale. He died after a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

UPDATE: IMPD searching for missing 21-year-old female has been found

Update: She has been found safe. IMPD are seeking the public’s help locating 21-year-old Abigail Carpenter. Abigail is described as 5’10″, 145 pounds, red hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen Sunday, October 31, 2021 in the 800 block of Broad Ripple Avenue. She was last seen wearing a Woody costume consisting of over […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

Man injured in shooting near Ball State University campus in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — A man was injured in a shooting near the campus of Ball State University late Saturday night. According to the Muncie Police Department, shortly before midnight, an officer located a victim at the same time a call was being dispatched for a shooting in the 900 block of N. Linden Street. Police […]
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

FOX59

