Imagine this: You are a CIO at a large, global corporation who is driving the implementation of a new customer experience platform. It went live and then suddenly crashed the following week. You already know the money and time spent on this project and realize any hiccups will be costly or customers might be lost. Your CEO would like you to report on the incident by the end of the week to the Board and rest of the C-suite. What’s your next move?

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO