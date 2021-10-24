CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus: Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID-19

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 9 days ago
Ed Sheeran is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, the British singer-songwriter confirmed via Instagram on Sunday.

“Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran wrote.

“It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone,” he added.

The chart-topping musician performed last week in London as part of the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards, hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, BBC News reported.

Sheeran’s latest album, “=,” is slated to drop Friday, and he was due to appear as a “Saturday Night Live” musical guest the following night. It was not immediately clear if Sheeran will be replaced, or if he will perform his “SNL” gig remotely, Variety reported.

“=” will be Sheeran’s fourth studio album, and his first solo album since 2017′s “Divide,” the entertainment news outlet reported.

Sheeran’s COVID-19 infection comes as the United Kingdom experiences a surge in cases, fueled by the emerging “delta plus” variant. According to official government figures, the U.K. has confirmed more than 328,000 new COVID-19 infections in the past seven days, resulting in 6,720 hospital admissions and 949 deaths, Variety reported.

