NECA Teases Dog Monster Action Figure From The Thing. With a movie called The Thing, viewers want to see The Thing. It’s not called “R.J. Macready.” Yet when NECA secured the toy license to the movie, Kurt Russell as Macready came first. They have their reasons. Macready’s easier to make multiple variants of, and he also gives customizers a chance to create Snake Plissken and Jack Burton, the other parts of the sacred John Carpenter-Kurt Russell trinity. But not since McFarlane Toys tackled the property some two decades ago have we seen mass-retail figures of the creature. Until now, as NECA showed a first look at the dog monster on social media.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO