Burbank, CA

Vigil To Honor Life Of Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Killed In Movie Set Shooting

cbslocal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA vigil was expected to be held in Burbank...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

CBS Minnesota

Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A vital crew member on the New Mexico film set where a woman was killed last week has deep Minnesota ties. Dave Halls, the assistant director on the movie “Rust,” lived and worked in Minnesota for many years. Court records say that Halls handed the actor Alec Baldwin a prop gun after shouting “cold gun” — a phrase on sets that means no live rounds. Baldwin fired the gun during a rehearsal, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and injuring director Joel Souza. Eric Howell is a Minnesota-based director and stuntman who’s worked with Halls on at least five sets. “It’s so sad,” Howell...
SFGate

Before Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger, two film-set workers handled gun on set

Before Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger on a prop gun, fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the weapon passed through the hands of two other people on set: the firearms specialist and an assistant director. An affidavit filed by a Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office detective states that armorer Hannah Gutierrez...
IndieWire

Moments Before ‘Rust’ Shooting, Alec Baldwin Was Told His Gun Did Not Contain Live Rounds, Police Say

Court documents published Friday reveal the first official account of the shooting on the New Mexico set of “Rust.” They suggest that neither Baldwin nor the first assistant director were aware the gun contained a live round up until the moment Baldwin pulled the trigger, fatally wounding cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. The information, first published by the Santa Fe Reporter, comes from a search warrant affidavit that was obtained by the newspaper from a local court. Additionally, IndieWire has obtained the “Rust” call sheet from Thursday, the day of the shooting, that details the weapons that were...
New York Post

‘Rust’ crew reportedly loaded Baldwin’s gun with live bullets for target practice

The prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a New Mexico movie set had been used that morning by crew members to shoot cans for fun, a report said Tuesday. Just hours before the fatal accident, a group of crew members had taken the firearm to go “plinking,” a hobby in which people shoot at beer cans with live ammunition, amid production of the Alec Baldwin flick “Rust” in Santa Fe, an insider told the Wrap.
insideedition.com

Woman Who Accidentally Ran Over Boy 44 Years Ago Says Alec Baldwin Is 'On a Journey' After Fatal Shooting

Maryann Gray is living with the shame and guilt of accidentally killing someone, just like Alec Baldwin. In 1977, Gray was driving down a narrow country road outside Oxford, Ohio, going the speed limit of 45 miles per hour. All of a sudden, she says she saw a pale flash and felt a bump. She had hit and killed an 8-year-old boy named Brian, who ran into the street to get the mail.
AFP

Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
Michael H. Loyd Jr

Rich Porter's Killer "Alpo Martinez" Murdered In Harlem Decades Later.

Notorious kingpin Alpo Martinez was allegedly killed in a drive-by shooting this morning. It is reported by local authorities that a man age 55 was found shot in his vehicle riddled with bullets on W. 147th St. near Frederick Douglass Blvd. Although his name hasn't been released various media sources are reporting witness accounts confirming him to be the victim. It is also reported that his demise was upon arrival at the hospital.
CBS Chicago

‘There’s Bodies On The Floor:’ Two Dead, Over a Dozen Injured In Mass Shooting At Halloween Party In Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — Joliet police late Sunday were searching for two men who shot more than a dozen people, killing one man and one woman, at a Halloween party Sunday just after midnight. Authorities said that around 12:39 a.m., a Will County Sherriff’s sergeant heard 10 to 12 gunshots in the area of Jackson and Walnut streets area while on patrol. The sergeant arrived on the scene and saw about 100 people fleeing from the area, police said. Sheriff’s deputies found that the party had been in the backyard at 1018 E. Jackson St., and the shooting happened near a DJ...
JOLIET, IL
