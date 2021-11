NBA YoungBoy has one of the most dedicated fanbases in all of hip-hop, and they have been riding for him all throughout his recent stint in jail. YoungBoy has been in prison for about six months now on federal weapons charges, and many have been calling for his release. There have been various petitions to get him freed, and fans are doing everything they can for YoungBoy to get his autonomy back.

