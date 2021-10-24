CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The result is INSANE': Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool's 'clinical and ruthless' display in the 5-0 rout of Manchester United... but the German is left waiting for an update on Naby Keita's injury

By Carl Markham, Press Association Sport
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Jurgen Klopp described Liverpool's 5-0 humiliation of 10-man Manchester United as 'insane' before hailing their devastating attacking performance at Old Trafford.

A hat-trick for Mohamed Salah, making it 15 goals in 12 appearances this season and the 10th successive match in which he had found the net, and goals for Diogo Jota and Naby Keita secured the biggest win over their arch rivals at Old Trafford.

Salah's treble was the first scored by a Reds player on the ground since Fred Howe in a 5-2 win in November 1936, the club's previous record win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nL0jN_0cbH8v2Z00
Jurgen Klopp hailed his 'clinical and ruthless' Liverpool team after they blew Man United away

An elated Klopp said his side were 'exceptional' at full time and insisted this victory was one for the record books.

The German said: 'What can I say? Did I expect that? No. What we did in the last third in the first half, how we pressed them high and how we won balls, got the balls in the right areas and scored wonderful goals.

'At half time, I told the boys we had to play better and not just in the last third but all the rest. We stopped playing football. It's only because we don't show up and don't want to play.

'Scoring the fourth, then the fifth, game over. And then we controlled the game. It's not about scoring more, we wanted to try and finish without injuries after the game and it didn't go so well.

'Of course, the result is insane. I asked if there was a result like this and no-one can remember it. It will take a while to happen again. We want to write our own story in this club, they put a nice piece in the history of the team.

'That is really special. I feel it is not the moment where we celebrate like crazy because of respect for the opponent.

'We know in key moments they had their chances in the first-half. I know we had lucky moments and United is no in their best moment, in other situations they are flying and the ball goes in a different direction.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jnh83_0cbH8v2Z00
Klopp insisted his side were 'outstanding' in front of goal on a joyous day for the Reds
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BI1aV_0cbH8v2Z00
The German is left sweating over the fitness of Naby Keita after he was stretchered off

Speaking about Salah, who said earlier this week he wanted to spend the rest of his career at Liverpool amid ongoing talks over a new contract, Klopp played down concerns over his future and praised his star striker's clinical display.

'The second goal - when you are flying and these balls go in. He had better finishes without scoring, he's just there,' Klopp added.

'The fifth goal is a great ball from Hendo (Henderson) but Mo is there, desperate to make runs. He deals really well with the fuss the whole world is making around him.

'He loves his football and long long long may it continue.

'I knew it before, I don't have to watch telly to know that. That's the situation so I was not surprised he said it.'

The match was not without its downsides for Liverpool, however.

James Milner was forced off with an injury just 27 minutes in while fellow midfielder Keita was carried off on a stretcher having been on the receiving end of a two-footed lunge from half-time substitute Paul Pogba, who was sent off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lVl7Q_0cbH8v2Z00
Klopp also initially thought Cristiano Ronaldo's challenge on Curtis Jones warranted a red card

Klopp is still waiting for Thiago Alcantara to return from five weeks out with a calf injury while Fabinho missed the match with a minor knee problem so his resources in that department are becoming stretched.

'Second half, early 5-0 and the red card - game over, so just control it and try to get home healthy,' he added.

'I am not sure 100 per cent that worked out because Millie is inured and Naby as well. We have to see how serious it is. It is very painful but we will see.'

Klopp also initially thought Cristiano Ronaldo's challenge on Curtis Jones at the end of the first half warranted a red card but had been persuaded otherwise by people who had seen television replays.

The United forward sent the midfielder tumbling to the floor with a wild swing of his right leg and then, with his frustration boiling over, he took a couple of swings at the ball which was positioned against his grounded opponent's midriff.

'I saw it, of course, and it looked like a red card but I got told he hits the ball or didn't hear the whistle,' Klopp said.

'I don't want Cristiano getting a red card. For me it looked like (a red) but I got told it was not and that's fine.'

