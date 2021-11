The Kansas City Chiefs’ 20-17 victory over the New York Giants on Monday night included the first NFL touchdown for Derrick Gore. A former Alabama running back, Gore is in his third season of battling to stick on an NFL roster. Entering Monday night, he had never recorded a rushing attempt in an NFL regular-season game. Against the Giants, Gore ran for 48 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

