Los Angeles County is reportedly expected to pay $2.5 million to two families who lost loved ones in the helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant last year. The county under the terms of the proposed settlement would pay the Altobelli and Mauser families $1.25 million each after they sued over first responders allegedly improperly sharing photos from the helicopter crash site, USA Today reports. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors still needs to approve the settlement and will consider doing so on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO