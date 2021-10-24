Flash Flood Warning issued for Napa, Sonoma by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 20:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-08 03:30:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Wednesday morning by around 900 AM EDT /800 AM CDT/. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute, and Covington. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches during the last week of October, as well as additional rains up to one inch late last week are expected to continue minor flooding through this week. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * Until early Monday morning. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 12.3 feet Friday, November 12. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Leaverton Park in Palestine and park in Hutsonville begin to flood. Agricultural flooding spreads to higher land. Seep water is noticeable behind levees. Some elevated river cottages are surrounded by water. Several county or township roads east of Lincoln Heritage Trail between Palestine and Hutsonville in Crawford County Illinois are impassable.

KNOX COUNTY, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO