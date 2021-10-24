CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Napa, Sonoma by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-24 15:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-24 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life-threatening situation. If you observe movement of soils move to higher ground immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Napa; Sonoma The National...

alerts.weather.gov

