Kit Harington scrubs up nicely in a black double breasted suit with a tie-front belt at the 16th Rome Film Festival screening of Eternals

By Gabriella Ferlita For Mailonline
 9 days ago

Kit Harington scrubbed up nicely as he hit the red carpet for a screening of Marvel's Eternals at the 16th Rome Film Festival on Sunday evening.

The star, who plays Dane Whitman in the upcoming superhero film, donned a black double breasted suit with a distinctive buckled detail at the movie event.

The actor, 34, looked handsome-as-ever as he stepped out in a pair of patent leather dress shoes for the screening at Parco Della Musica in the Italian capital.

Handsome: Kit Harington scrubbed up nicely in a black double breasted coat as he hit the red carpet for a screening of Marvel's Eternals at the Rome Film Festival on Sunday evening

Harington hit the red carpet with a black shirt under his smart coat, wearing the sleeves rolled down.

The Game Of Thrones star completed his look with a trimmed beard and mustache and swept his hair back with plenty of product.

Earlier on, the Gunpowder lead arrived at his hotel in the city looking suave in a charcoal blazer and matching trousers.

Smart dress: Harington hit the red carpet with a black shirt under his smart coat, wearing the sleeves rolled down
Red carpet look: The Game Of Thrones star completed his look with a trimmed beard and mustache and swept his hair back with plenty of product

Kit paired his daytime look with a white T-shirt and smart black shoes.

His new movie, Eternals, follows a race of immortal beings who have lived on Earth since the dawn of time and helped shape history.

The movie is said to feature a new team of supers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years.

In the city: Earlier on, the Gunpowder lead arrived at his hotel in the city looking suave in a charcoal blazer and matching trousers
Pairing: Kit paired his daytime look with a white T-shirt

The film also follows the events of Avengers: Endgame, which forces them to reunite and fight against the Deviants.

Harington is part of an all-star cast that also includes Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek and Brian Tyree Henry.

The film is expected for release on 5th November 2021.

Marvel's Eternals: His new movie, Eternals, follows a race of immortal beings who have lived on Earth since the dawn of time and helped shape history

