CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WATCH: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Makes Another Insane Touchdown Catch vs. Ravens

By Peter Dewey
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Ja'Marr Chase simply cannot be stopped. The rookie wideout has seven catches for 174 yards and a score against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, and he made an insane touchdown catch and run to...

fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baltimore Ravens Trade Rumors

No NFL team was hit harder by the injury bug this preseason than the Baltimore Ravens, who lost several key players – including multiple at the running back position – to injuries prior to the start of the year. John Harbaugh’s team is still going strong, though. Baltimore is 3-1...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja'marr Chase
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
NFL
USA Today

Ravens see some DeSean Jackson and Odell Beckham in Ja'Marr Chase

Opponents are now well aware of the threat Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase presents during any snap. Just ask Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale, who compared some of Chase’s wow-worthy physical traits to the likes of DeSean Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. during a recent interview. The Athletic’s Jeff...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marr#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Cbs#Cincy
baltimoreravens.com

How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Bengals

The first AFC North game of the Baltimore Ravens' 2021 season kicks off against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 7. The Ravens sit atop the AFC North at 5-1 with the Bengals just behind at 4-2. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET. Here's how...
NFL
baltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens vs. Bengals: Bold predictions

The Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 7 AFC North showdown. Check out some bold predictions for the matchup from our staff below. Mark Andrews makes the most of National Tight End Day by going over 100 receiving yards while also catching two touchdowns. Rashod Bateman has a big performance as well in his second game as he leads the receivers in catches and yards.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
profootballnetwork.com

Bengals vs. Ravens prediction, pick, odds, and how to watch the Week 7 game

Ravens -6.5 Moneyline: Bengals +225, Ravens -280 Odds from DraftKings sportsbook. This AFC North “King of the Hill” battle should be a good one. Both offenses have scored 20+ points in all but one game this year. Additionally, Burrow and Jackson are playing stellar football, with the latter firmly in the MVP discussion. Still, the Bengals’ strength of schedule has been far weaker compared to the Ravens’ through six weeks.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey loses Round 1 to Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase: ‘I’ve just got to execute better’

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said earlier this week that Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has made the NFL look easy. Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale called the Bengals’ first-round draft pick a hybrid of the Cleveland Browns’ do-it-all threat Odell Beckham Jr. and Los Angeles Rams speedster DeSean Jackson. When the Ravens lost to the Bengals, 41-17, on ...
NFL
CBS Sports

How to watch Ravens vs. Bengals: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

The Cincinnati Bengals have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Baltimore Ravens and are hoping to record their first win since Sept. 13 of 2018. Cincinnati and Baltimore will face off in an AFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens-Bengals: Matchups to Watch

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey vs. Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Ja'Marr Chase is having an exceptional rookie season. The Bengals wide receiver leads the team with 553 yards receiving on 27 receptions with five touchdowns. All of the other rookie wideouts in the NFL have four touchdowns combined. Chase has become a favorite target for quarterback Joe Burrow. He will face a tough test with Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who is looking for his first turnover this season after leading the league with eight forced fumbles with one interception last year. Despite the lack of turnovers, Humphrey has played effectively for the Ravens. He is tied with fellow cornerback Anthony Averett with a team-leading five passes defensed. Humphrey is also fourth with 27 tackles.
NFL
chatsports.com

Who wins Bengals vs. Ravens?

The Cincinnati Bengals have started the season 4-2, better than most expected. As many expected, the Baltimore Ravens are the team currently sitting atop the AFC North with the Bengals next in line and the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers both trailing even Cincinnati. This upcoming week, the Bengals are...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens DC Has Quite The Comparison For Ja’Marr Chase

As a clear frontrunner for Offensive Rookie of the Year, first-round wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has garnered plenty of praise from big-time names across the NFL. On Thursday, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale piled on with some praise of his own. Noting Chase’s size, speed, athleticism and pass-catching...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

175K+
Followers
365K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy