WATCH: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Makes Another Insane Touchdown Catch vs. Ravens

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey vs. Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Ja'Marr Chase is having an exceptional rookie season. The Bengals wide receiver leads the team with 553 yards receiving on 27 receptions with five touchdowns. All of the other rookie wideouts in the NFL have four touchdowns combined. Chase has become a favorite target for quarterback Joe Burrow. He will face a tough test with Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who is looking for his first turnover this season after leading the league with eight forced fumbles with one interception last year. Despite the lack of turnovers, Humphrey has played effectively for the Ravens. He is tied with fellow cornerback Anthony Averett with a team-leading five passes defensed. Humphrey is also fourth with 27 tackles.
