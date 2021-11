Life without franchise QB Russell Wilson is proving to be very difficult for HC Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks, who now sit at 2-5 after a 13-10 home loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 7 on MNF. Backup quarterback Geno Smith replaced Wilson for the third straight week, and his late-game mistakes once again doomed the Seahawks, losers of three straight. Pete Carroll now faces his greatest challenge of his tenure as Seahawks coach, and a poor campaign could leave him without a job at season’s end.

