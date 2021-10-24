Trial of man charged in deadly bar fight scheduled to start Monday

Matthew and Steve Potter in court (Boston 25 News)

QUINCY, Mass. — The trial of a Massachusetts man charged with fatally punching another man during a fight outside a Quincy American Legion post nearly three years ago is heading to trial.

Matthew Potter, who faces manslaughter and other charges in connection with the January 2019 death of Chris McCallum, goes on trial starting Monday, The Patriot Ledger reported.

PREVIOUS: Pretrial hearing postponed for brothers charged in beating death of Bridgewater father

McCallum, a father of three from Bridgewater, died from a traumatic brain injury a day after the encounter, which his family said occurred as he tried to break up a fight after a concert at the Nickerson American Legion post in Quincy’s Squantum neighborhood.

The medical examiner found the cause of death to be homicide by blunt force trauma.

Prosecutors say Potter had been thrown out of the post for offensive actions and comments toward women and was the aggressor.

Potter’s lawyer, however, has said his client was the victim of a “group assault” that included McCallum and his brother and suffered multiple injuries himself.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group