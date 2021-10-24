CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Coronavirus: Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID-19

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p2GY0_0cbH0jPP00

Ed Sheeran is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, the British singer-songwriter confirmed via Instagram on Sunday.

“Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran wrote.

“It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone,” he added.

The chart-topping musician performed last week in London as part of the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards, hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, BBC News reported.

Sheeran’s latest album, “=,” is slated to drop Friday, and he was due to appear as a “Saturday Night Live” musical guest the following night. It was not immediately clear if Sheeran will be replaced, or if he will perform his “SNL” gig remotely, Variety reported.

“=” will be Sheeran’s fourth studio album, and his first solo album since 2017′s “Divide,” the entertainment news outlet reported.

Sheeran’s COVID-19 infection comes as the United Kingdom experiences a surge in cases, fueled by the emerging “delta plus” variant. According to official government figures, the U.K. has confirmed more than 328,000 new COVID-19 infections in the past seven days, resulting in 6,720 hospital admissions and 949 deaths, Variety reported.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Ed Sheeran is rooting for Rose Ayling-Ellis on Strictly after perfect Halloween tango

Ed Sheeran has revealed he’s rooting for EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis to win this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. The British musician, who just released a new album, = (Equals), appeared on BBC Breakfast where he was asked about the celebrity dance competition.Ayling-Ellis and her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice made history last weekend after scoring a perfect 40 in week six for their Halloween-themed tango, which they performed to Sheeran’s single “Shivers”. It is the earliest week that a top score has been achieved on the show. Asked on BBC Breakfast if he knew he had “written the perfect...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kieran Culkin
Person
Ed Sheeran
People

Ed Sheeran Reveals Wife Cherry Seaborn Asked If He Was 'F—ing Joking' During Proposal

Ed Sheeran's proposal to wife Cherry Seaborn was far from "Perfect" — in fact, thanks to a little rain, it nearly didn't happen at all the way he'd planned. Sheeran, 30, married Seaborn in an intimate chapel ceremony in January 2019, but there were a few bumps in the road when it came to getting to that point, most notably that Sheeran wasn't even sure she'd say yes.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#British#Teddysphotos#Bbc News#Cox Media Group
TVLine

SNL: Jonathan Majors (With Musical Guest Taylor Swift), Simu Liu to Host

Saturday Night Live has lined up a pair of Marvel stars. Jonathan Majors — who appeared in Disney+’s Loki series and plays Kang The Conqueror in the forthcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — will make his hosting debut on Nov. 13, TVLine has learned. The Lovecraft Country actor will be joined by musical guest Taylor Swift, who returns to perform for the fifth time in support of the release of “RED (Taylor’s Version)” (coming out Nov. 12). Meanwhile, Simu Liu, star of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings (which hits Disney+ on Nov. 12), will take on...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jonathan Majors, Simu Liu to Host ‘SNL’; Taylor Swift to Return as Musical Guest

Jonathan Majors and Simu Liu are both set to make their hosting debuts on “Saturday Night Live.” Majors will host the long-running NBC sketch series on Nov. 13. He will next be seen in the Netflix film “The Harder They Fall.” He is known for his roles in films like “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” and the HBO series “Lovecraft Country.” He is set to appear as the villain Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after making his debut in the Disney Plus series “Loki.” Majors will be joined by musical guest Taylor Swift. It will be...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Wendy Williams struggling with 'serious complications' related to her worsening health condition and will NOT be back when show returns with guest hosts next week

Wendy Williams, 57, will not return to host new episodes of her eponymous show due to her worsening health as she is 'experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition.'. A slate of guest hosts and panelists are being put together to helm The...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Sons Jayden, 15, & Sean, 16, Are So Grown Up In Rare New Photo

Britney Spears’ boys are all grown up! The pop stars’ teen sons were all smiles as they made a rare social media appearance. Check out the photos here!. Britney Spears‘ sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, who mostly stay out of the public eye, made an appearance on social media on Tuesday, October 5, wearing the biggest grins as they posed for some photos. The boys, who Britney shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43, appeared all grown up as they smiled for the camera with Kevin’s friend, CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales.
CALABASAS, CA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
71K+
Followers
72K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy