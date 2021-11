SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — More wet weather is expected to arrive in Northern California Wednesday night with heavier rainfall projected to come by Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, areas like Sacramento and South Lake Tahoe may see up to a quarter of an inch of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Areas like Grass Valley and Redding could see greater rainfall. 🌧️ The next wet weather event will be making its way into #NorCal Wednesday night into Thursday. Here is the latest forecast for rainfall totals across our area! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/EMG7LNI4i1 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 2, 2021 Our forecast shows the heaviest...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO