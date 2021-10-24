Update: Oneida Middle School Threat

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Sunday, October 24, The Schenectady Police Department released a statement on social media regarding circulating social media threats towards students and faculty at the Oneida Middle School.

Police say they have been working closely with Schenectady Schools District officials in following the recent threat to Oneida Middle School, alerting parents and students.

Through further investigation, Police say it was determined the threat was not to be credible. Police said there is no reason for safety concerns regarding this incident, and Oneida Middle School will proceed to open as normal.

More from NEWS10:

Follow NEWS10!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.