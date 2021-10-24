Update: Oneida Middle School Threat
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Sunday, October 24, The Schenectady Police Department released a statement on social media regarding circulating social media threats towards students and faculty at the Oneida Middle School.Police investigate social media threats to Schenectady Middle School
Police say they have been working closely with Schenectady Schools District officials in following the recent threat to Oneida Middle School, alerting parents and students.
Through further investigation, Police say it was determined the threat was not to be credible. Police said there is no reason for safety concerns regarding this incident, and Oneida Middle School will proceed to open as normal.
More from NEWS10:
- Kathy Sheehan: Candidate for Albany mayor discusses the issues with News10
- Why you shouldn’t wait till Black Friday to start your holiday shopping
- Would doctors mix and match COVID vaccines?
- Cannabis Control Board votes to let New Yorkers grow medical pot at home
- Unity House hosts court program for residents without internet in Hoosick Falls
Follow NEWS10!FACEBOOK TWITTER INSTAGRAM Sign up for our Newsletter!
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0