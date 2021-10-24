CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Update: Oneida Middle School Threat

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vdoOB_0cbGyvir00

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Sunday, October 24, The Schenectady Police Department released a statement on social media regarding circulating social media threats towards students and faculty at the Oneida Middle School.

Police investigate social media threats to Schenectady Middle School

Police say they have been working closely with Schenectady Schools District officials in following the recent threat to Oneida Middle School, alerting parents and students.

Through further investigation, Police say it was determined the threat was not to be credible. Police said there is no reason for safety concerns regarding this incident, and Oneida Middle School will proceed to open as normal.

