CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

18-Year-Old Spring Hill Man Killed In Overnight Motorcycle Crash

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R47MQ_0cbGyN9V00

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – An 18-year-old Spring Hill Man was killed overnight in a crash that happened just after 11:37 pm.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car was traveling southbound on US-19, north of Tower Drive. Troopers say the Spring Hill man, driving a motorcycle, was traveling northbound on US-19 and the car made a U-Turn in the roadway and in the path of the motorcycle.

Troopers say the front of the motorcycle collided with the front right of the car and the driver was ejected from the motorcycle which subsequently caught fire.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 18-year-old man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SfJev_0cbGyN9V00

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Spring Hill, FL
State
Florida State
City
Brandon, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Spring Hill, FL
Accidents
The Free Press - TFP

Tampa Police On The Scene Where One Man Has Died

TAMPA, FL. – Police are currently investigating the death of a man in Tampa after an emergency call came in around 2:34 pm. on Tuesday. According to investigators, Tampa Police responded to 7800 N. 22nd St. in reference to a subject reported to be unconscious at this location. Upon their...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Cold Case: 35-Year Old Lynette Campbell 1996

Lynette Campbell was a 35-year-old, white female, who lived with her mother and 10-year-old daughter, at the time of her death in Tarpon Springs. Campbell was last seen alive by her mother on May 31, 1996, at 11:00 p.m., as she was leaving her residence to visit a “new” boyfriend, Mark. In the early morning hours of June 1, 1996, she was reported to have been seen by witnesses at the Bridge Lounge in Tarpon Springs.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Motorcycle Crash#Florida Highway Patrol#Accident
The Free Press - TFP

Indiana Man Gets 70-Months For Trafficking 1,436 Grams Of Meth, Arrested In Georgia During I-75 Traffic Stop

An Indiana man was sentenced to federal prison after Butts County, Georgia, deputies arrested him transporting bundles of methamphetamine northbound from Florida. Ryan Tracey Yates, 46, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was sentenced to serve 70 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Tilman E. “Tripp” Self today after previously entering a guilty plea for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Free Press - TFP

Tampa Police Searching For Missing 80-Year-Old Man

TAMPA, FL. – Tampa Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered 80-year-old man. According to police, Mr. Felix Diaz left his residence on Saturday at approximately 7:00 AM in his 2005 black Chevrolet Colorado (FL# 224LT). The truck is a 2-door single cab vehicle. The...
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
79K+
Followers
11K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy