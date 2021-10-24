18-Year-Old Spring Hill Man Killed In Overnight Motorcycle Crash

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – An 18-year-old Spring Hill Man was killed overnight in a crash that happened just after 11:37 pm.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car was traveling southbound on US-19, north of Tower Drive. Troopers say the Spring Hill man, driving a motorcycle, was traveling northbound on US-19 and the car made a U-Turn in the roadway and in the path of the motorcycle.

Troopers say the front of the motorcycle collided with the front right of the car and the driver was ejected from the motorcycle which subsequently caught fire.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 18-year-old man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

