CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets QB Zach Wilson leaves Week 7 game with knee injury

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26YzlW_0cbGyLO300

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson sustained a right knee injury in the second quarter of the New York Jets' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass., and did not return to the game.

"It's obviously frustrating," Wilson told reporters after the 54-13 loss. "Injuries are part of the game of football so we'll deal with it as we can."

He said he will get an MRI on Monday.

Wilson sustained the injury in the second quarter when he was hit by Patriots linebacker Matt Judon. The rookie quarterback stepped up in the pocket and released a pass as Judon landed on his back. Wilson fell to the ground awkwardly.

Jets trainers tended to the injury and helped Wilson to the locker room.

Backup quarterback Mike White entered the game to replace Wilson. He ended his first drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Corey Davis.

Wilson completed 6 of 10 passes for 50 yards before his exit. White completed 20 of 32 passes for 202 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in the loss.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, completed 57.3% of his throws for 1,117 yards, four scores and a league-high nine interceptions through his first five games.

The Jets host the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Comments / 2

Related
numberfire.com

Zach Wilson (knee) will not return for Jets in Week 7

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) has been ruled out of Week 7's game against the New England Patriots. Wilson has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in the second quarter and will not return. Mike White will be under center for New York the rest of the way on Sunday.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
chatsports.com

New York Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson could miss Week 10 game against Buffalo Bills

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson left his team’s game on Sunday with a leg injury. On Monday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported it as a sprained PCL. Wilson will miss 2-4 weeks, according to Schefter, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said it’s mild and the two-week time frame is probably more realistic. His first game against the Buffalo Bills is in three weeks, so the timeline will be something to monitor.
NFL
Daily News

It’s Mike White Appreciation Week for Jets fans, who also want to see more of the backup quarterback

Let Mike White cook. That’s what Jets nation has called for following the backup quarterback’s stunning performance Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The QB stepped in for Zach Wilson and set the football world on fire with a 34-31 upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals. White finished the game 37-of-45 (82.2 completion %) for 405 yards passing, with three touchdowns and two interceptions and a passer ...
NFL
AOL Corp

Mike Greenberg Reacts To The Jets’ Quarterback Situation

Do the New York Jets have a quarterback controversy?. New York selected Zach Wilson at the top of the 2021 NFL Draft. However, the quarterback Jets fans are excited about right now is Mike White. White, 26, led the Jets to an upset win over the Bengals on Sunday. He...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Bengals#American Football#The New York Jets#The New England Patriots#Injuries#Nfl Draft
The Spun

Cowboys Player Reportedly Arrested Tuesday Morning

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys earned a big win over the New England Patriots to move to 5-1 on the season. Unfortunately, the team received some bad news earlier this afternoon. Police arrested veteran safety Damontae Kazee early Tuesday and charged him with a DWI, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
The Spun

Jared Goff’s Girlfriend, Christen Harper, Reacts To Living In Detroit

Just over a year ago, HBO’s Hard Knocks featured the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers – but it wasn’t a football player that stole the show. That role belonged to model Christen Harper, who captured the audience’s attention. The girlfriend of former Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Harper made a lasting impression on fans and has since taken over the modeling world.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders not coaching Jackson State due to significant health issue

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: Panthers Sent Clear Message To Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was the subject of recent rumors suggesting he could be sent to Houston as part of a Deshaun Watson trade. According to CBS’ Jason La Canfora, the Panthers were at one point “willing” to trade McCaffrey and “three high draft picks” for Watson, who has not played all season due to his ongoing lawsuits regarding alleged sexual misconduct. The Panthers have since denied they included McCaffrey in any trade talks, as La Canfora noted.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
207K+
Followers
43K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy