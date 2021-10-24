Jets QB Zach Wilson leaves Week 7 game with knee injury

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson sustained a right knee injury in the second quarter of the New York Jets' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass., and did not return to the game.

"It's obviously frustrating," Wilson told reporters after the 54-13 loss. "Injuries are part of the game of football so we'll deal with it as we can."

He said he will get an MRI on Monday.

Wilson sustained the injury in the second quarter when he was hit by Patriots linebacker Matt Judon. The rookie quarterback stepped up in the pocket and released a pass as Judon landed on his back. Wilson fell to the ground awkwardly.

Jets trainers tended to the injury and helped Wilson to the locker room.

Backup quarterback Mike White entered the game to replace Wilson. He ended his first drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Corey Davis.

Wilson completed 6 of 10 passes for 50 yards before his exit. White completed 20 of 32 passes for 202 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in the loss.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, completed 57.3% of his throws for 1,117 yards, four scores and a league-high nine interceptions through his first five games.

The Jets host the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.