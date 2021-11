Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Monday's ALCS Game 3 victory over the Astros. The Red Sox were already up 2-0 when Schwarber came to the plate with one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the second inning, but his blast off Jose Urquidy extended the lead to six, which proved to be well more than the Red Sox would need in their 12-3 victory. Schwarber is now hitting .281 with three homers in eight games this postseason.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO