Audrie Brennan and Meredith Ball represented the Greencastle Lady Tiger Cub Cross Country team at the Nike XC Town Twilight Run at Lavern Gibson. Both of them competed in the Midwest Open Race. Meredith Ball had a personal best at this course with a 25:42 time. Audrie Brennan followed closely behind with a 26:09 time. The two of them will be running next week at IHSAA Sectional at Brownsburg.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO