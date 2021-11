The UHA Lady Blazers saw the 2021 volleyball season come to an end Tuesday night with a 3-1 loss to Webster County in the regional quarterfinals. Sarah Peebles, one of the eight sophomores on the Lady Blazer roster says there are some areas where the Lady Blazers grew over the course of the season, and some areas where they will nee to continue to progress during the off-season.

