Apple M1 Pro & Max Surprises

At the Unleashed event in Cupertino on Monday, Apple's highly anticipated new computer SoCs were introduced. Built on an advanced 5nm process and featuring up to 57 billion transistors, the new chips, the Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max SoCs, will initially launch as the processing options for the revamped MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16. Key features of the new processors include a standard 8P+2E CPU configuration, GPUs with between 14- to 32-cores, from 16 to 64GB of unified RAM, and a standard 16-core Neural Engine (AI/ML) processor. Apple headlines the new SoCs as being the most powerful chips it has ever built, with up to 70 per cent faster CPU performance than the M1, and up to 4x GPU performance compared to the M1.
