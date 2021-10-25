Apple M1 Pro & Max Surprises

Macs are about to get an upgrade. Apple announced its next generation of computers today, new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros powered by its new M1 Pro and M1 max chips. Out is the Touch Bar, in are returning HDMI port, SD card slot and MagSafe connector. The new devices follow last year's M1-powered Macs, which were the first Apple lineup not powered by a chip made by Intel. Instead, Apple is using ones similar to the chips that power the iPhone, and so far has been getting positive reviews for them, too. Thus far, we've also heard about Airpods 3, a new voice-only plan for Apple Music and new colors for the HomePad Mini.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO