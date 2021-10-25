CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Apple M1 Pro & Max Surprises

mondaynote.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rumored M1X processors that were supposed to power 14”and 16” MacBook Pro laptops turned out to be muscular M1 Max and M1 Pro chips. Intel fans reacted predictably but a more reasoned, authoritative evaluation came from an unexpected source. The first thing to say about the M1 Pro...

mondaynote.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

The Dell XPS 13 laptop is so cheap today it could be a mistake

If you need to upgrade your laptop, you should take advantage of this year’s Black Friday deals, particularly Black Friday laptop deals or Black Friday gaming laptop deals, depending on the machine’s purpose. You don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday though, as there are early Dell Black Friday deals that you can shop right now. For example, the massively popular Dell XPS 13 is currently discounted by $250, which brings the laptop’s price down to $700 from its original price of $950.
COMPUTERS
CNN

The best laptops of 2021

Buying a new laptop is both an exciting and potentially frustrating experience. Exciting, of course, because a powerful computer that allows you to communicate and work efficiently — and keep yourself entertained — is invaluable. You may find yourself understandably frustrated, however, as you browse through dozens of different models,...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Apple's M1 Max Benchmarked in Adobe Premiere Pro: A Mixed Bag

The very first benchmark results of Apple's M1 Max system-on-chip in a professional application have arrived. While performance of the new M1 Max-based MacBook Pro in Adobe Premiere Pro looks very good compared to the previous-generation MBP with discrete graphics, it doesn't look that good compared to x86 workstation platforms with standalone graphics processors.
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Swaggart
CNN

Surface Laptop Studio vs MacBook Pro: Which high-end laptop is for you?

Now that the new MacBook Pro and Surface Laptop Studio have hit shelves, there’s never been a better time to buy a ridiculously powerful laptop for getting serious work done. But while these two behemoths offer tons of speed, great keyboards and even look a bit alike, they also have some very key differences you’ll need to know about before you buy either.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Get $100 savings on the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro and more

The latest M1 iPad Pro may be a bit overpowered. It packs a processor that can handle a laptop and graphics-intensive apps. It also packs up to 16GB RAM depending on the storage option you go for, as this is reserved for the 1TB and 2TB variants. If you go for the 128GB storage variant, you will get 8GB RAM, and that’s not bad, considering that you can pick one up for just $999 at Amazon and B&H.
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

Apple debuts M1 Pro and Max chips to power new MacBook Pros

Apple Inc. introduced new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that will power its new 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro notebooks during its “Unleashed” press event today. According to Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook, the new chips represent a tremendous jump in power and that the company is a year into a two-year transition, which started with the M1, the first chip designed specifically for the Mac.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Card#Radeon Pro#Ipad Pro#Apple M1 Pro Max#M1 Soc#Anandtech#Tsmc
CNET

Apple event live updates: Watch MacBook Pro 14 and 16 with M1 Pro and M1 Max launch

Macs are about to get an upgrade. Apple announced its next generation of computers today, new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros powered by its new M1 Pro and M1 max chips. Out is the Touch Bar, in are returning HDMI port, SD card slot and MagSafe connector. The new devices follow last year's M1-powered Macs, which were the first Apple lineup not powered by a chip made by Intel. Instead, Apple is using ones similar to the chips that power the iPhone, and so far has been getting positive reviews for them, too. Thus far, we've also heard about Airpods 3, a new voice-only plan for Apple Music and new colors for the HomePad Mini.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Beta News

Apple introduces new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max -- its most powerful chips yet

At its latest hardware event hosted today, Apple unveiled a new MacBook Pro powered by M1 Pro and M1 Max processors -- its first pro chips designed exclusively for the Mac. Available in 14- and 16-inch models, the updated MacBook Pro promises improved performance and battery life and a Liquid Retina XDR screen which Apple describes in its usual modest way as the "world’s best notebook display".
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Apple announces 16-inch MacBook Pro with new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors

Apple has introduced its new 16-inch MacBook Pro, promising an upgrade in both design and performance. Models will be available in silver and space gray next week, with a starting price of $2,499. The new Pro is configurable with the M1 Pro and the M1 Max, Apple’s new 10-core processors...
COMPUTERS
CNET

Apple event delivers MacBook Pro 14 and 16 with M1 Pro, M1 Max and XDR displays

MacBook Pros got their biggest upgrade in years. Apple announced its next generation of computers Monday, new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros powered by its new M1 Pro and M1 max chip, which Apple claims are a lot faster and may go further to replace the "Pro" performance computers still currently powered by Intel chips. Out is the Touch Bar, in are returning HDMI port, SD card slot and MagSafe connectors.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Apple announces M1 Pro & M1 Max, two new custom-built silicon to power the next generation of Macs

Apple transitioned its Mac computers away from Intel to its own chips last year with its M1 chip. Today, the company announced the M1 Pro and ‌M1‌ Max processors, two custom-built chips to power the next generation of MacBooks and beyond. Both chips are essentially souped-up versions of Apple’s first in-house chip. As a new addition to the M1 family, the new M1 Pro and the M1 Max chips pack more punch to power more devices in Apple’s Mac portfolio.
COMPUTERS
techworm.net

Apple Unveils Its Most Powerful Chips, M1 Pro and M1 Max

Apple on Monday announced two next generation chips for its Mac computers, M1 Pro and M1 Max during its “Unleashed” event in Cupertino, California. According to Apple, M1 Pro and M1 Max are the most powerful chips that the company has ever built, delivering unprecedented performance and power efficiency. “Scaling...
COMPUTERS
bit-tech.net

Apple intros the M1 Pro and M1 Max 5nm computer SoCs

At the Unleashed event in Cupertino on Monday, Apple's highly anticipated new computer SoCs were introduced. Built on an advanced 5nm process and featuring up to 57 billion transistors, the new chips, the Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max SoCs, will initially launch as the processing options for the revamped MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16. Key features of the new processors include a standard 8P+2E CPU configuration, GPUs with between 14- to 32-cores, from 16 to 64GB of unified RAM, and a standard 16-core Neural Engine (AI/ML) processor. Apple headlines the new SoCs as being the most powerful chips it has ever built, with up to 70 per cent faster CPU performance than the M1, and up to 4x GPU performance compared to the M1.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy