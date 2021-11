PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Friday deal struck between SEPTA and TWU Local 234 does two things: puts a new two-year contract on the table, and prevents a major walkout of around 5,000 employees. The tentative agreement will be ratified by the union on Nov. 5. With the current contract expiring Sunday, Oct. 31, the union went to SEPTA in July 2021 with a set of demands ranging from pay increases to pandemic reimbursements to maternity leave. These became sticking points, but now the possible benefits for workers are outlined in the plan. PANDEMIC PAY TWU members wanted hazard pay for working during the...

