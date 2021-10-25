Atmospheric River: Nearly 90,000 Affected by Widespread Bay Area Outages

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — PG&E crews on Sunday were responding to widespread reports of power outages across the Bay Area affecting just under 90,000 customers as the most powerful storm in years slammed the region.

By 10:40 p.m. Sunday, 89,992 customers were without power, according to PG&E. The outages affected 30,057 customers on the Peninsula, 29,440 in the North Bay, 17,019 in the South Bay, 9,782 in the East Bay and 3,694 customers in San Francisco, a PG&E spokesperson said.

As of Sunday evening, PG&E said it’s crews had restored more than 143,750 customers who lost power during the atmospheric river event.

CHECK YOUR LOCATION : PG&E’s Online Outage Map

It was lights out on the eastern span of the Bay Bridge in both directions late Sunday. The lights went out at around 9 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to flooded roads and trees down at several locations and urged residents to stay at home and use caution if they need to venture out.

PG&E started staging crews on Saturday to deal with the storm, with more 3,000 workers available to respond to outages, Guidi said.

PG&E warns residents to always stay away from downed wires.

Dozens of trees were down and several roadways closed due to flooding around the region.

The storm is tied as the third strongest since 1950 on the Bay Area Storm Index (BASI), the strongest in 26 years, according to Jan Null, a consulting meteorologist with Golden Gate Weather Services.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report