Bridgeport, CT

Caught on camera: Suspect accused of pepper spraying Za Grocery employee charged

By News 12 Staff
 9 days ago

A suspect was arrested Saturday after allegedly using pepper spray on a 16-year-old grocery store employee.

Video footage of the incident shows Moeez Khawaja being assaulted by an irate customer at Za Grocery on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport.

The incident happened at around 4 p.m. Saturday. Khawaja was behind counter.

"I thank God for the Bridgeport police department helping out and catching her within hours of the incident," says Khawaja. "I'm just as scared...She threatened to kill me."

Khawaja was treated at St. Vincent’s Medical Center. He says he has no idea why the person was so upset.

Freddie G. Trowell was arrested and was charged with assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. Trowell was placed on $31,000 bond.

City
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

