Bay Area storm updates: Evacuation orders in Santa Cruz, San Mateo counties lifted, CAL FIRE says

The Bay Area was hit Sunday with the strongest storm to hit the region in years. Here is information on evacuations that have been ordered.

Evacuation Warnings and Orders

SONOMA COUNTY

Several schools in Sonoma County are closed Monday, Oct. 25 after Sunday's big storm. They will be closed completely, meaning no in-person or virtual classes.

All schools in Bennett Valley Union School District will be closed due to storm-related damage, inaccessible roadways, neighborhood evacuations, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE) website.

All schools in the Guerneville district will be closed due to flooding. The SCOE website says preschools will be open.

SCOE says Anderson Valley Community Day School will also be closed because of storm-related damage, inaccessible roadways, neighborhood evacuations.

Montgomery Elementary School will also be closed. The SCOE says it has no power and that roofs are leaking and possibly damaged.

MARIN COUNTY

Police drove through San Anselmo to clear the streets and tell businesses to close up for the day. The closure of this downtown area lasted for about five hours, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In video tweeted by ABC7 News reporter Liz Kreutz, you can hear officers driving through sounding their flood alarms:

San Anselmo Creek is known as ground zero for flooding, and officers warned it was starting to crest on Sunday. Flood sirens were activated in Ross, San Anselmo and Fairfax. Residents are asked to avoid the area and seek higher ground if you are near creeks or streams.

The creek last rose over its banks in 2005, and swamped nearby businesses.

Here's what it looks like as of 4 p.m. Sunday:

In Mill Valley, the Marin County Sherriff says there is flooding in the Sycamore Triangle area. "Residents in flood prone areas are advised to move their vehicles to higher ground at the Mill Valley Community Center," the agency said on Twitter.

SAN FRANCISCO

Mandatory evacuations are still in place in San Francisco after a 100 foot tree is leaning towards three structures on 9th Avenue, San Francisco Fire Department says.

SAN MATEO COUNTY

CAL FIRE announced on Monday that all evacuation orders in San Mateo County have been lifted. The National Weather Service allowed the Flash Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for the CZU Lightning Complex to expire.

South Coast Zone SMC-E019, which includes Ano Nuevo State Park, Whitehouse Canyon Road and areas south of Gazos Creek Road east of Highway 1

South Coast Zone SMC-E038, which includes Butano State Park and the community of Barranca Knolls, west of Cloverdale Road

The communities of Loma Mar and Dearborn Park in Zone SMC-E018

The community of Butano Canyon in Zone SMC-E098

Evacuation warnings were upgraded to evacuation orders on Sunday amid the Level 4 storm that drenched the Bay Area. CAL FIRE also said the Temporary Evacuation Point at Ted Adcock Center in Half Moon Bay has closed.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY

Evacuation orders near the CZU Fire burn scar area in Santa Cruz County have been lifted on Monday, CAL FIRE says.

Evacuations orders were in place Sunday morning at 8a.m. in higher-risk areas ahead of the strong storm that drenched the Bay Area.

Weather Advisories in Bay Area

The National Weather Service has issued several weather advisories for various parts of the Bay Area beginning Sunday.

There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect Sunday for the North Bay from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., for the Santa Cruz Mountains from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. and for Monterey County from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Monday.

Heavy rainfall could lead to debris flows and flash flooding in areas recently burned by fires due to poor drainage.

There may be potential for mudslides and washouts in steep terrain in these areas, according to the National Weather Service.

There are also Wind Advisories in effect Sunday in the North Bay from 2 a.m. to 5 p.m., in San Francisco, the East Bay and the South Bay from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and in Monterey County from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Southerly winds are expected to be 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts up to 35 to 45 mph. Some areas might see gusts up to 60 mph.

Residents are advised to secure loose outdoor objects and structures and be aware tree limbs could be blown down, resulting in some power outages.

Driving may be difficult for vehicles with high profiles.

A High Surf Advisory will be in effect for coastal parts of the Bay Area from 11 p.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

There will be an increased risk of sneaker waves, large breaking waves, rip currents and coastal run up.