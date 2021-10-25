CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Supercharge’ Storm Bringing Heavy Rainfall To Southland

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A powerful Pacific storm system was bringing moderate to heavy rain to the Southland Monday, along with gusty winds and cooler temperatures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mEgCT_0cbCZcIj00

A Santa Clarita, Calif., resident prepares sandbags ahead of a large storm. Oct. 24, 2021. (CBSLA)

The Supercharge storm began slowly moving into Southern California early Monday morning. It was first hitting Santa Barbara County, where evacuation orders were in place for the Alisal Fire burn area . The main front was expected to make its way into the Southland by 1 p.m. Monday, bringing heavy rainfall to Los Angeles and the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys.

Anywhere from 0.5 inches to 1.5 inches of rain are possible, according to the National Weather Service. Roadway flooding is possible, along with debris flows in burn areas.

The storm will also bring gusty winds and high surf to the area. Homeowners who reside in flood-prone areas on hillsides in Santa Clarita’s Canyon County were preparing by putting up sandbags around their properties. Recent burn areas, such as those in the Bobcat and Woolsey fires, are also at risk of flooding and mudslides.

California Highway Patrol issued a high wind advisory for the 14 Freeway just north of Ward Road in Acton and in the surrounding Antelope Valley.

Forecasters said Santa Barbara County was the biggest concern as far as burn areas go, where mud and debris flow was possible around the Alisal burn area. As a result, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for that area from 6 a.m. to noon on Monday, and evacuations have been ordered for parts of that area.

By Monday afternoon, the rain will make its way to the Inland Empire and areas like Barstow, all the way down to Orange County. For those in O.C. that require sandbags, several fire stations have those available to residents.

“The front will continue to move southward and into San Diego County as we head later into the day,” reported Alex Biston, a weathercaster for CBS Los Angeles. “We will dry out as we head into the evening hours and we will be dry as we head into the rest of the week.”

The storm is expected to bring an inch of rain to areas like Oxnard and Camarillo, and a half-inch to Van Nuys, downtown LA, and Ontario. Over a quarter inch is expected in Santa Ana. Rainfall estimates are expected to be between 1 to 3 increases across the San Luis Obispo County.

Northern California was pummeled by the storm Sunday , known there as the “bomb cyclone.” The storm drove a river of moisture towards the area with massive rainfall and strong winds.

According to CBS San Francisco, Sunday’s rainfall totals for the Bay Area could be the seventh highest of all time.

While the rain won’t end the drought, it is expected to end the risk of major wildfires for the season, experts say.

The storm will also bring heavy snowfall to the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

Comments / 25

Steve Stark
7d ago

Haven't we heard this same song before, and who remembers the out come?Powerful, super, cyclone, add climate change generated storm, let the sky fall as Chicken Little would say, 'the sky is falling'.

Reply(5)
11
jim rankin
6d ago

feel bad for all those crews on those ships the libtards have stranded off the coast.

Reply
11
arnold ziffal
7d ago

newsom hates it when it rains... he wants his water tax ×50%

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Storm Not Enough To Make A Dent In California’s Drought, Expert Says

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A meteorologist with the National Weather Service says that while the storm which pummeled California Sunday and Monday was beneficial, it did not do nearly enough to alleviate the state’s drought situation. The swollen San Anselmo creek touches the bottom of businesses on Oct. 24, 2021, in San Anselmo, Calif. (Getty Images) The Bay Area on Sunday had its wettest October day ever, recording four inches of rain in San Francisco and nearly five inches in Santa Rosa. Several cities across Central and Southern California also broke records Monday. However, NWS Meteorologist Mark Jackson told KCAL9 Tuesday that the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Monday’s Storm Broke Several Rainfall Records Across Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The bottom half of California may have caught just the tail end of the atmospheric river-amped bomb cyclone, but it was still enough to break a few rain records. October is not known as a big rain month, so several records were broken at airports from Paso Robles in Central California to Long Beach Airport in Los Angeles County. Calendar day rainfall records set at #SantaMaria and #LongBeach today. #cawx #larain pic.twitter.com/aYluFF9OFq — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 26, 2021 The most rainfall was seen at Paso Robles, which recorded 1.54 inches of rain Monday, shattering the record of 0.18...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Ruptured Natural Gas Line Prompts Evacuation Of 8 Rancho Mirage Homes

RANCHO MIRAGE (CBSLA) – Residents in eight Rancho Mirage area homes were evacuated Saturday after a natural gas line was struck during construction work. The rupture was reported at 8:47 a.m. in the 71900 block of Magnesia Falls Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials said crews from SoCalGas were on scene fixing the two-inch natural gas pipe. Magnesia Falls Drive was closed between Highway 111 and San Gorgonio Road while the repairs were being made.   (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
CBS LA

Gas Prices In Los Angeles County Rise For 19th Consecutive Day, Averaging $4.57 Per Gallon Of Regular

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose today for the 19th consecutive day. The price increased four-tenths of a cent to $4.579, its highest amount since Oct. 18, 2012. (credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) The average price has increased 14.2 cents over the past 19 days, including four-tenths of a cent on Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 3.2 cents more than one week ago, 16.9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.41 greater than one year ago. The Orange County average price resumed...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Barstow, CA
City
Camarillo, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Ontario, CA
City
Oxnard, CA
City
Acton, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Clarita, CA
City
Van Nuys, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
CBS LA

Foul Odor From Dominguez Channel Moving Into Communities Outside Carson

WILMINGTON (CBSLA) – The stench of hydrogen sulfide coming from the Dominguez Channel, which has plagued Carson residents for weeks, now appears to be moving into other communities, even after the city and county officials declared a state of emergency over the issue. CARSON, CA – OCTOBER 11, 2021: Overall, shows the Dominguez Channel in Carson as seen from Carson St. A foul odor is emanating from the Dominguez Channel and public health officials are recommending Carson residents keep their doors and windows closed as authorities work to address the odor. The Dominguez Channel is a drain channel that crosses through...
CARSON, CA
CBS LA

Fight Over Mask Mandate Caught On Video At Woodland Hills Restaurant

WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – A fight that occurred after a customer got angry over being asked to wear a mask in a Woodland Hills restaurant Sunday night was captured on video. A fight over the mask mandate at Kabuki Restaurant in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Oct. 24, 2021. (Credit: Reddit) The incident took place at about 6 p.m. Sunday at Kabuki Restaurant, located in the 20900 block of Ventura Boulevard. The woman who recorded the video told CBSLA that the customer got angry after a hostess asked him to wear a mask. The customer can be seen aggressively yelling, “You go f— yourself,”...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Closures Start Monday As Caltrans Continues Burbank Boulevard Bridge Work Above 5 Freeway

BURBANK (CBSLA) — Several freeway off-ramps and intersections will be closed to traffic next week as Caltrans continues to work on the I-5 Burbank Boulevard Bridge and Interchange. (credit: My5LA) Caltrans and Metro have been working to build carpool lanes in both directions of the 5 Freeway through Burbank, but in order to do so, the Burbank Boulevard Bridge needed to be lengthened to span the new, wider freeway. Starting Monday at midnight, the southbound 5 Freeway Burbank Boulevard exit will be closed through Nov. 16 at 5 a.m. for off-ramp construction. The intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Front Street will also be...
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

Drivers Waiting In Long Lines To Get Less Expensive Gas As Prices Continue To Rise

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Drivers everywhere are feeling the pain at the pump and prices just keep going up. The long lines of cars waiting for gas at a Costco in Huntington Beach Friday were a sure sign that drivers are willing to wait for the least expensive gas in Orange County. The average price of regular gas in Orange County reached its highest amount since Oct. 18, 2012, at $4.534. Meanwhile, the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Friday to $4.575, its highest amount since Oct. 18, 2012. There are gas stations in L.A. County,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Supercharge#Southland#Extreme Weather#Cbsla
CBS LA

Inland Empire Commuters Dealing With Wet And Dangerous Road Conditions

CAJON PASS (CBSLA) – With Monday’s storm, drivers in the Cajon Pass have struggled with slick roads and fogged-up windshields. Southern California freeways are soaked just in time for the evening commute. In the Inland Empire, it was slow going along the 15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass. Some residents in the area said they were doing their best to avoid the slippery roads. “I hate driving in the rain. It’s scary. I take the streets when it’s like this because I’m really close,” said resident Auggie Quirino, who added that he can avoid the traffic by staying off the highway. Desiree Castaneda, a...
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

Highway 1 In Big Sur Closed At Least A Week In Both Directions After Major Rockslide

BIG SUR (CBSLA) — A stretch of scenic Highway 1 near Big Sur remains closed Thursday after a major rockslide. Both directions of Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to Fullers Point in Monterey County will be closed for at least a week after the rockslide. An image released by Caltrans officials show several large boulders and rocks strewn across the two-lane highway. Caltrans says it’s assessing the slide, and the rock slopes immediately above the roadway. UPDATE: Highway 1 is fully closed in both directions from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to Fullers Point in Monterey...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Bear Prompts Lockdown At Shull Elementary School In San Dimas

SAN DIMAS (CBSLA) — Shull Elementary School in San Dimas was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday because a bear was spotted on the campus. (credit: CBS) Sheriff’s officials confirmed at about 9:20 a.m. that a bear had been reported in the area near Shull Elementary, 825 N. Amelia Ave., prompting the campus lockdown, which didn’t last long. Susan Rogers said kids were still being dropped off at the school when she saw the bear going by. “I just sat in my car, it came across the street, and I was like — ‘oh, hello,'” she said. “It’s exciting, but I’m sad for the bear...
SAN DIMAS, CA
CBS LA

How The Despair Of The Pandemic Lead To The Hottest New Pizza Joint In North Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – During the pandemic, one in three restaurants closed permanently, which put a lot of people out of work. However, one young chef whipped his despair into a recipe for success. Chef Ben Osher in his North Hollywood eatery Gorilla Pies. October. 2021. (CBSLA) Gorilla Pies, the hottest new pizza place in North Hollywood, is run by brothers Ben and Jake Osher, who make it feel like home. They’ve covered the walls with their family history: a 1988 dodgers pennant, a Kirk Gibson Trapper Keeper, and childhood toys and family photos celebrating their Jewish heritage. “This is our family, approximately around...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS LA

Refugio Canyon Residents Return Home After Evacuation Orders Lifted

REFUGIO CANYON (CBSLA) – Shelter-in-place and evacuation orders for residents living in the Alisal fire burn zone have been cancelled, though officials are still warning that people should be aware of potential hazards that could occur from the downpour. Refugio Canyon in Santa Barbara County. (credit: CBS) Luigi Germani returned to his Santa Barbara County home after spending the night in a hotel during the storm, which brought significant rain “Because of the potential of a landslide, because there’s no more vegetation up the mountain, the dirt can give up any time,” Germani, a homeowner in the area, said. The hills around his property...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Newsom, Buttigieg Announce Multi-Billion Loan Agreement To Improve Shipping Infrastructure At Ports Of LA, Long Beach

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A multi-billion loan agreement was announced Thursday between the state and the U.S. Department of Transportation to fund infrastructure improvements to help clear the shipping bottleneck at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The partnership will allow California to expedite work on port-specific upgrades, expand capacity for freight rail, develop inland port facilities to expand warehouse storage, and upgrade highways to improve truck travel times, including around the San Pedro Bay and in the Inland Empire. The loan will also help kick-start construction on electrifying railyards and trucks, establish land ports of entry to expand...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Los Angeles County Gas Prices At 2012 High

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — What pandemic? Gas prices have recovered from the COVID-19 slowdown and then some, and are now at a nine-year high. The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Los Angeles County is now $4.57 a gallon – a price hike not seen since October of 2012. Gas prices across Southern California have been on a steady rise ever since October of 2020, when most COVID restrictions began to ease. Drivers in Los Angeles County have seen gas prices go up 13 cents over the past 16 days, according to the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. That...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Orange County Residents In Burn Scar Areas Keeping Close Watch On Rain Water Coming Down Canyons

SILVERADO CANYON (CBSLA) – For Orange County residents living in burn scar areas, there are concerns that Monday’s downpour could cause mudslides. (credit: CBS) Locals living in Silverado Canyon are desperate to keep water that’s racing down the canyon away from their homes. “You can’t really predict what’s going to happen,” said homeowner Christine Kaatz, who, like her neighbors, was keeping a close eye on the heavy rainfall to hit the county on Monday. “There’s a little bit, like, boulder movement, but it’s not anything too scary. I don’t think that we’ll ever, ever stop worrying about it, but we’re definitely doing a lot...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Halyna Hutchins Was Shot, Killed By Alec Baldwin With A Live Round On Set Of ‘Rust,’ Authorities Confirm

SANTA FE, N.M. (CBSLA) – Authorities provided new details Wednesday about the shooting death of a Los Angeles cinematographer on a film set in Santa Fe, New Mexico, last week when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun during rehearsal. People attend a candlelight vigil in Burbank, Calif., on Oct. 24, 2021, for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed by a prop gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the film “Rust.” (Getty Images) In a morning news conference, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed that a single live round from a Pietta Colt .45 revolver fired by...
SANTA FE, NM
CBS LA

Driver Slams Into BMW Dealership In Hancock Park

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – There were no serious injuries after a suspected drunk driver lost control of his car and crashed into a sidewalk in Hancock Park early Tuesday morning, damaging a BMW dealership in the process. Oct. 26, 2021. (CBSLA) The crash occurred just after 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and South Mansfield Avenue. According to Los Angeles police, the driver was speeding when he lost control and careened into the sidewalk outside Beverly Hills BMW. The debris from the crash shattered the windows of the dealership. The crash also damaged a lamp post and traffic light signal. The driver, who was not seriously hurt, was taken to a hospital for treatment and later arrested on drunken driving charges. He was not identified.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

3-Alarm Blaze Rips Through Abandoned Covina School

COVINA (CBSLA) – A three-alarm fire tore through an abandoned school in Covina early Tuesday morning. Oct. 26, 2021. (CBSLA) The fire was reported at an abandoned adult school in the 16200 block of East San Bernardino Road at about 2:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Crews were still battling the flames as of 4:30 a.m. There was no word of any injuries. Officials did not disclose what may have sparked the blaze.
COVINA, CA
CBS LA

Man With Schizophrenia Reported Missing In Downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities sought the public’s help Monday to locate a 31-year-old man who suffers from schizophrenia and was last seen in downtown Los Angeles. Timothy Evan Murphy, who also goes by the nickname “D,” was last seen in downtown Los Angeles at about noon May 1, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez. Murphy is biracial, 5-feet-10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, with brown eyes, curly brown hair, a tattoo of a palm tree near his right eye, a tattoo of the Playboy bunny logo near his left eye and the name “Lidia” tattooed over his heart. Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
81K+
Followers
18K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy