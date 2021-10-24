CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida's top doctor refuses mask, is told to leave meeting

ABC News
ABC News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZhZa_0cbBys4b00

Florida's top health official was asked to leave a meeting after refusing to wear a mask at the office of a state senator who told him she had a serious medical condition, officials have confirmed.

Florida Senate leader Wilton Simpson, a Republican, sent a memo to senators Saturday regarding the incident at the office of Democratic state Sen. Tina Polsky, asking visitors at the building to be respectful with social interactions. Polsky, who represents parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties, had not yet made public her breast cancer diagnosis.

Polsky told The Associated Press about the tense exchange with state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo that was first reported by the news site Florida Politics. She said Ladapo and two aides were offered masks and asked to wear them when they arrived for the Wednesday meeting. She did not tell him she had breast cancer, but said she had a serious condition.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says cancer patients are at a higher risk to get severely ill from COVID-19 and may not build the same immunity to vaccines .

Ladapo had asked to meet her in Tallahassee as he seeks confirmation in the Senate after being named to the post by Gov. Ron DeSantis last month.

“It was so shocking to me that he treated me in this manner,” Polsky said. “If he is a surgeon general for the next several years, I am really concerned about a future public health emergency and not being able to rely on him for necessary guidance and proper scientific leadership.”

Ladapo offered to go outside, but the senator said she did not want to sit on the metal picnic tables on a warm day when her office was nice and spacious. She said she asked whether there was a reason why he couldn't wear a mask, but he wouldn't answer.

Democrats have opposed the appointment of Ladapo, criticizing him for comments and actions related to the pandemic.

A day into his job, Ladapo signed new rules allowing parents to decide whether their children should quarantine or stay in school after being exposed to people who tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday at a press conference with DeSantis to oppose vaccine mandates, Ladapo said people were not comfortable with the vaccines because the federal government has not been open about the effectiveness and safety of the vaccines, saying there was a “concerted effort” to hide stories of people with adverse reactions.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has received the full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, meeting high standards required for the vaccine to be considered safe. It has been administered to millions and proven to be effective against hospitalization and death. However, immunity against infection can wane over time.

Authorities in Sweden, Denmark and Norway earlier this month suspended or discouraged the use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in young people because of an increased risk of heart inflammation, a very rare side effect associated with the shot.

Ladapo also wrote an opinion column in the Wall Street Journal saying masks have “little or no effect on respiratory virus transmission.”

The CDC still recommends people with weakened immune systems, and those in high-transmission areas to wear masks. Studies have supported their use, with some finding that cloth masks are less effective.

In the memo sent by Simpson, the president of the Florida senate, he said that while there's no mask mandate in the Senate, senators can request social distancing and masking within their offices.

“It shouldn't take a cancer diagnosis for people to respect each other's level of comfort with social interactions during a pandemic,” he said. "What occurred in Senator Polsky's office was unprofessional and will not be tolerated in the Senate."

The Florida Department of Health’s spokeswoman Weesam Khoury said the agency was not aware of any specific Senate protocol, but said it would ask members ahead of time and make necessary accommodations such as meeting through Zoom or outdoors.

The Department of Health “will be addressing this directly with members of the Senate, rather than letting this play out publicly,” Khoury said in an email.

Comments / 364

B Coscarelli
9d ago

I got news for people who think cloth & disposable masks are "keeping us safe from Covid". My students are masked all day inside and in the past month on any given day, I have had at least 40% of the class out with colds and sore throats. All tested negative for Covid b4 coming back to class. My point is if colds and sore throats are getting through the mask (and the 5x to 6× daily hand washing) it's not really the force field you want desperately want to believe it is. Wear the mask. Wear a necklace of garlic around your neck if it makes you feel better but...virus going to virus.

Reply(24)
65
cindy Chambers
9d ago

He was coming into her space, so she makes the rules in her space. I just refused a contractor who wanted to come into my home without a mask, so he lost over $2000 worth of business for his idiotic refusal to wear a simple piece of cloth to sign the contract. Too hot outside.

Reply(100)
65
Sheri Attani Rohrbacher
9d ago

Amazing how many still don't understand the purpose of a mask. No point in explaining it. At this point it's best to just stay away from the cult nitwits.

Reply(14)
38
Related
The Hill

Biden rallies nations to cut methane emissions

The Biden administration is seeking to mobilize the world to curb methane emissions, using domestic policies and global pledges to combat the climate-warming gas. World leaders announced Tuesday that 100 countries are now backing an effort led by the United States and the European Union to cut global methane emissions by 30 percent.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilton Simpson
Person
Tina Polsky
ABC News

ABC News

438K+
Followers
111K+
Post
223M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy