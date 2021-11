It was another rough night for the Los Angeles Lakers as they fell to the Phoenix Suns, 115-105, to drop to 0-2 on the season. The final score was not indicative of how poorly the Lakers played as they were thoroughly beaten on both ends of the court for most of the game and fell behind by as many as 32 at one point. Even though the team was able mount a furious comeback late in the fourth quarter, it was frustrating to see them play with a lack of effort and energy for prolonged stretches.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO