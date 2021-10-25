Chicago weather: Heavy rain could cause flooding across area; wind advisories in effect | LIVE radar

Heavy rain could cause flooding across the Chicago area Sunday and Monday.

ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Tracy Butler issued an AccuWeather Alert for Sunday evening into Monday morning due to possible conditions.

The rain was expected to start late Sunday morning, but the heaviest rain and the highest totals will really add up during the evening hours, with the higher totals coming in from the southern suburbs, especially areas closer to Interstate 80.

There could be 1.5 to 4 inches of rain, she said.

Strong winds will also be an issue, particularly in areas along the lakefront.

A number of watches and warnings have been issued:

Flood Warning for Cook County and Lake County, Indiana until 2 p.m. Tuesday

Flash Flood Watch for eastern Will, Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, northern Will, northern Cook, southern Cook, DuPage and southern Will counties in Illinois and Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana until 10 a.m. Monday

Flood Watch for LaSalle County until 4:51 a.m. Thursday

Lakeshore Flood Advisory for central and northern Cook and Lake County until 7 p.m. Monday

Wind Advisory for central and northern Cook and Lake County until 7 p.m. Monday

Flood Watch until 11 a.m. EST Monday for La Porte County

A 'triple play' of weather hazards will unfold this week across the US

It's time to stay weather aware as a barrage of threats unfolds across the United States this week, creating hazards from coast to coast.

From "bomb cyclones" to severe weather and nor'easters, this week has it all, CNN reported.

As a "bomb cyclone" ramps up a firehouse of heavy rain across the West, new evacuation orders have been issued for vulnerable locations near recent burn scars.

The threats associated with this atmospheric river don't stop there. Several feet of snow are forecast for the Sierra Nevada mountain range creating nearly impossible driving conditions, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Hanford, California.

Expect major travel delays as chain controls and roadway closures are likely to be enforced. The most intense snowfall will occur Sunday night into Monday and will be heaviest at elevations above 5,000 feet.

Strong winds gusting over 50 miles per hour will accompany the heavy, wet snow.

The NWS has flash flood watches across a large expanse of central and northern California. Rainfall accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts exceeding 10 inches, will lead to localized flash flooding, mudslides and rockslides.

Particularly vulnerable roadways and streams are most at risk with this event, as the heavy rain is forecast to last into Monday.

Severe weather is possible early this week for a large part of the country.

A temperature battleground is setting the stage for an outbreak that will begin Sunday across the mid Mississippi Valley and move east to the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic states by Monday.

Tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are all possible Sunday across parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.

However, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a specific area from St. Louis to Springfield, Missouri, as having a significant threat for tornadoes. This region has a greater than 10% probability of a strong tornado (EF-2 to EF-5) within 25 miles of any particular point.

Fall is commonly considered a secondary peak season for severe weather in the US.

Large temperature swings associated with the changing seasons can help fuel severe weather development. Even though tornadoes can occur anytime of the year, fall typically experiences an uptick in activity as warm, humid air from the south interacts with increasingly more potent cold fronts from the north.

The same energy associated with the severe weather outbreak will translate to a powerful low pressure system known as a nor'easter along the East Coast of the US by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Conditions are looking favorable for strong northeasterly winds to develop, which is how a nor'easter gets its name. Coastal flooding and heavy rain are also possible across southern New England.

Specific forecast details are still unknown, as this event is still several days away, but the potential exists for urban and street flooding. Some computer models predict more than 6 inches of rain for the region.

As the autumn leaves are still yet to fall across much of New England, gusty winds could easily topple trees and branches. This may potentially lead to power outages across the region.