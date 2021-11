After 17 months of inactivity, EDC Las Vegas‘ electric sky glowed anew as more than 220 of dance music’s finest convened at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to soundtrack the festival’s triumphant return and 25-year anniversary. From surprise guests such as The Kid Laroi and Lil Nas X to the unveiling of new IDs and the unbridled energy that accompanied the reactivation of the world’s largest dance music event from from October 22 – 24, the magic was in anything but short supply. And thanks to Dancing Astronaut, that magic is now taking on something of an evergreen quality with 26 sets from the landmark celebration that take EDC from Sin City to listeners’ living rooms.

