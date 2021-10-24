CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fire on cargo ship off British Columbia coast reported out

ABC News
ABC News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1miPOz_0cb47iZb00

Canadian Coast Guard officials said Sunday a fire that was burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off the coast of British Columbia appeared to be out.

The Coast Guard said it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in 10 damaged containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored about five miles off the provincial capital of Victoria, and that two of the burning containers held hazardous material identified as potassium amylxanthate.

“The majority of the fire is actually out,” JJ Brickett, federal incident commander with the Canadian Coast Guard, said during a teleconference Sunday. “We still see it smoldering.”

The Coast Guard said the hazardous material inside the containers prevented the ship’s crew from spraying cold water directly on the fire. An emergency zone had been doubled to two nautical miles around the Zim Kingston.

Brickett said it was “a really good sign” that there was no indication of scorching or charring on adjacent containers.

“Presumably everything that was inside those containers has been consumed by the fire,” he said. “The fire is smoldering and we’re continuing to cool on either side.”

The Joint Rescue and Coordination Centre in Victoria said 16 crewmembers were safely taken off the ship, while five others, including the captain, remained on board at their own behest.

The coast guard said a hazardous materials crew from Vancouver was mobilizing and the owner of the Zim Kingston had contracted the U.S.-based Resolve Marine Group for salvage operations, including firefighting and recovery of the containers.

Danaos Shipping Co. which manages the container ship, said in an emailed statement earlier: “No injuries were reported. The fire appears to have been contained.”

Brickett said the U.S. Coast Guard had dispatched a tracking buoy to monitor 40 containers that fell overboard from the Zim Kingston in choppy waters Friday. The containers were about 27 nautical miles off the west coast of Vancouver Island on Sunday.

Two of those containers held “materials we would be concerned about,” Brickett said, but added that “none of our trajectories right now have any of those containers grounding.”

Efforts to retrieve the containers would not be able to start until after a break in a storm that was forecast to worsen until Monday, authorities said.

Brickett said the ship’s owners had “been very responsible” and acted properly in hiring the proper resources. It was too early to say what caused the fire or if it was related to the containers falling overboard, he said.

“Our first priority is to stabilize the scene, put the flames out,” he said.

Comments / 1

Related
simpleflying.com

In Photos: Wreckage Of TransAir 737 Recovered From Ocean Floor

The National Transportation Safety Board has recovered a TransAir Boeing 737-200 from the ocean floor just off of Hawaii. The aircraft that crashed exactly four months ago was resting on an ocean shelf between 350-450 feet (106-137 meters) from the ocean surface. The mission to recover the plane took place throughout October.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Fire breaks out on cargo ship off Canada, expelling toxic gas

An emergency zone was declared around a blazing cargo ship off western Canada after containers carrying more than 50 tons of a dangerous chemical caught fire. Sixteen crew members were evacuated from the MV Zim Kingston off Victoria, the capital of British Columbia, the Canadian Coast Guard said in a statement late Saturday. Five crew members had remained onboard to fight the fire, it said.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Columbia Coast#Us Coast Guard#Cargo Ship#Shipping#Accident#The Coast Guard#The Canadian Coast Guard#Resolve Marine Group#Danaos Shipping Co#The U S Coast Guard
The Independent

Cargo ship smoulders as coast guard tackles container fire

A cargo ship that caught fire off the coast of Canada continues to smoulder as firefighters tackle the last of the blaze. Containers on-board the MV Zim Kingston went up in flames last Saturday (23 October), as the ship was anchored several kilometers away from Vancouver Island. The Canadian Coast...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Boston

Coast Guard Suspends Search For Missing Plane Off Cape Cod

ORLEANS (CBS) — The Coast Guard has suspended its active search for a missing plane off of Cape Cod. The pilot, who has not been identified, was alone when he left Reading, Pennsylvania Sunday afternoon and was supposed to meet a friend in Chatham Sunday night. The friend contacted authorities about two-and-a-half hours after the pilot was supposed to arrive. The Coast Guard said it searched for 55 hours in an area covering more than 2,076 square miles “with no sign of missing pilot or aircraft.” The National Transportation Safety Board has opened an investigation into the incident. “It’s a needle in the...
ORLEANS, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Over 2,000 migrants push past line of police at U.S. border

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than 2,000 migrants began walking out of Tapachula, Mexico Saturday toward the U.S. border. While were minor scuffles, they were able to push past a line of police officers who were trying to stop them. Tens of thousands of migrants from South America and Haiti have been waiting for refuge or […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
yourmileagemayvary.net

Air Rage: Story Of Man Killed By Fellow Passengers On Southwest Flight

We’ve all heard about air rage. There have been lots of cases of it since the rules about wearing masks on planes have been implemented. However, air rage isn’t new to air travel. It’s been happening for decades (The first recorded case of air rage was on a flight from Havana to Miami, in 1947 – a drunk man assaulted another passenger and a flight attendant), over mixed-up seats, smoking in the lavatory, fliers not getting the kind of service they expected, and lots of other things that, for whatever reason, set someone off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC4

UPDATE: Police investigate car found submerged in water in SLC

UPDATE: TUESDAY 10/27/21 6:27 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have confirmed that there is no one inside of the vehicle found in the surplus canal. Police are still investigating how the vehicle ended up in the canal and are working to determine who the registered owner is. ORIGINAL STORY: Police investigating car found […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
americanmilitarynews.com

‘You are hereby reprimanded!’ Airman told to begin separation due to vaccine refusal

An airman with the 319th Reconnaissance Wing has been directed to begin separating from the military over his refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine. “You are hereby reprimanded!” the commander of the Grand Forks, North Dakota-based unit wrote Oct. 3 in a letter of reprimand obtained by Defense One. “You failed to follow a direct order…and by doing so have placed yourself and your fellow airmen in danger.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Orlando Sentinel

Florida not out of firing line yet with 1 month left in hurricane season

It’s been nearly a month since the tumultuous Hurricane Sam was spinning headlines with its major storm power. Since then, the Atlantic has gone mostly quiet. Subtropical Storm Wanda did form over the weekend in the far north Atlantic finishing out the 21 names of the official 2021 hurricane season alphabet, and the National Hurricane Center is keeping its eye on a system in the far eastern ...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: There’s A New System Southeast Of Florida

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Just when you thought the hurricane season was over, there’s a new system southeast of Florida. It is unnamed and, at this point, just a condition being watched by forecasters at the National Hurricane Center. The system, as of […] The article HURRICANE CENTER: There’s A New System Southeast Of Florida appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
NECN

Missing Hiker Found Dead in Mass. Woods

The body of a missing hiker was found dead in the woods of central Massachusetts Tuesday, officials said. Police had been searching for Akif S. Qutab until their body was found Tuesday morning in Westminster, near Princeton, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office. State police are investigating Qutab's...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KREX

Identity of Crash Victim Released

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the person involved in a fatal motorcycle accident as 60-year-old Gary Hayden of Grand Junction. The cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries. The accident took place at 27 Road and Highway 50, near City Market at approximately 4:30 p.m. on October 29, […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
MilitaryTimes

Marine Corps boot leave is back

Good news for parents and lonely significant others, bad news for Jody. Ten days of Marine boot leave has finally returned. The traditional 10 days of leave granted to newly minted Marines after they graduate the grueling three months of boot camp was canceled as the Corps tried to fight COVID-19 during the pandemic.
MILITARY
ABC News

ABC News

438K+
Followers
111K+
Post
223M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy