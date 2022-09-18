ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

What To Do When Severe Weather Threatens Your Community

By Meteorologist, Jacob Dickey
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rPmAT_0cb25Xso00

Severe weather is possible in Central Illinois overnight tonight. Let’s take some time to review some severe weather safety information and provide you with resources to build a severe weather safety plan. While severe weather is possible tonight, you can use this to be prepared all the time.

Important Links to Web Content

LINK: Latest WCIA Weather Forecast – get the latest forecast updates online and on the app 24/7
LINK: WCIA Live Streaming Online – watch live streaming newscasts and special content
LINK: WCIA 3 Severe Weather Center – get more information when severe weather threatens
LINK: 2022 Severe Weather Special – learn more about severe weather and how you can stay safe
LINK: WCIA 3 Weather Mobile App – learn how to download the WCIA 3 Weather App
LINK: Program your WCIA 3 Weather App – learn how to program locations on the weather app

What County Do You Live In?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jr2RJ_0cb25Xso00

Knowing what your county name is, being able to identify yourself on the map above and recognizing several communities in your area and the names of nearby highways is critical to being able to recognize if severe weather is threatening your home. Check the map above and identify your location, taking note of the county you live in and some of the surrounding counties nearby.

Stay Connected with the WCIA 3 Weather Team:

WCIA 3 News/Weather: Facebook , Twitter , Automatic Updates Via Twitter
Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lighty: Facebook , Twitter
Meteorologist Jacob Dickey: Facebook , Twitter
Forecaster Seth Bohnhoff: Facebook , Twitter

Tornado Watch vs. Tornado Warning:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r52Hh_0cb25Xso00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Za45f_0cb25Xso00

Where to Shelter During a Tornado Warning:

How to Get Weather Alerts:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U6YKk_0cb25Xso00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vXbp6_0cb25Xso00
Social media should never be a way to get reliable severe weather alerts instantly as they are not designed to do so. In addition, while Outdoor Warning Sirens may be something you rely on, don’t use it as your primary source for severe weather information. Instead, choose TV, Mobile App, Radio, NOAA Weather Radio, Cell Phone or more. When severe weather is imminent in the nighttime hours, your options are even more limited while you sleep. Make sure you have at least two ways to wake up at night when severe weather threatens.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oxhw6_0cb25Xso00

Know What the Storm Prediction Center Outlooks Mean:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z9TPv_0cb25Xso00

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

