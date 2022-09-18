What To Do When Severe Weather Threatens Your Community

Severe weather is possible in Central Illinois overnight tonight. Let’s take some time to review some severe weather safety information and provide you with resources to build a severe weather safety plan. While severe weather is possible tonight, you can use this to be prepared all the time.

Important Links to Web Content

LINK: Latest WCIA Weather Forecast – get the latest forecast updates online and on the app 24/7

LINK: WCIA Live Streaming Online – watch live streaming newscasts and special content

LINK: WCIA 3 Severe Weather Center – get more information when severe weather threatens

LINK: 2022 Severe Weather Special – learn more about severe weather and how you can stay safe

LINK: WCIA 3 Weather Mobile App – learn how to download the WCIA 3 Weather App

LINK: Program your WCIA 3 Weather App – learn how to program locations on the weather app

What County Do You Live In?

Knowing what your county name is, being able to identify yourself on the map above and recognizing several communities in your area and the names of nearby highways is critical to being able to recognize if severe weather is threatening your home. Check the map above and identify your location, taking note of the county you live in and some of the surrounding counties nearby.

Stay Connected with the WCIA 3 Weather Team:

WCIA 3 News/Weather: Facebook , Twitter , Automatic Updates Via Twitter

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lighty: Facebook , Twitter

Meteorologist Jacob Dickey: Facebook , Twitter

Forecaster Seth Bohnhoff: Facebook , Twitter



Tornado Watch vs. Tornado Warning:





Where to Shelter During a Tornado Warning:

How to Get Weather Alerts:

Social media should never be a way to get reliable severe weather alerts instantly as they are not designed to do so. In addition, while Outdoor Warning Sirens may be something you rely on, don’t use it as your primary source for severe weather information. Instead, choose TV, Mobile App, Radio, NOAA Weather Radio, Cell Phone or more. When severe weather is imminent in the nighttime hours, your options are even more limited while you sleep. Make sure you have at least two ways to wake up at night when severe weather threatens.

Know What the Storm Prediction Center Outlooks Mean:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.