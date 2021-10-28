3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $39,900

A real estate agent from suburban Dallas who flaunted her participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol on social media and later bragged she wasn’t going to jail because she is white, has blond hair and a good job was sentenced on Thursday to two months behind bars.
A nearly all-White jury has been selected in Georgia in the murder trial of three White men accused of chasing and killing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery last year. Omar Villafranca reports from Brunswick, Georgia.
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The first man shot by Kyle Rittenhouse on the streets of Kenosha during a night of turbulent protests lunged toward Rittenhouse’s rifle in an attempt to take it away just before Rittenhouse fired, a reporter who took video testified Thursday. Richie McGinniss, who was recording on...
The Supreme Court heard arguments on Wednesday on a challenge to New York's concealed carry law. It is the first major gun case to be reviewed by the Court in over a decade, and a ruling could open the door to more guns being carried in large cities. Jan Crawford reports.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, leaving the NFL’s hottest team without the reigning MVP. Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that Rodgers was in the protocol, but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive nor if Rodgers has been vaccinated. LaFleur acknowledged that Rodgers won’t be available Sunday when the Packers (7-1) put their seven-game winning streak on the line at Kansas City (4-4).
Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was speeding at 156 mph with twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system before he slammed into another car, killing that driver, officials said Wednesday. Ruggs was in a wheelchair and wearing a neck brace during his first appearance...
