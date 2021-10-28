CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $39,900

Corvallis Gazette-Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly remodeled 3 bed 1 bath home with large backyard. Clean, affordable and...

www.gazettetimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
Local
Oregon Business
City
Corvallis, OR
Corvallis, OR
Business
Corvallis, OR
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bedroom Home#Osu
The Associated Press

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in COVID-19 protocol, out Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, leaving the NFL’s hottest team without the reigning MVP. Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that Rodgers was in the protocol, but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive nor if Rodgers has been vaccinated. LaFleur acknowledged that Rodgers won’t be available Sunday when the Packers (7-1) put their seven-game winning streak on the line at Kansas City (4-4).
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy